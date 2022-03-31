Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The Blue Jays won 5-3 on March 31, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla.Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday in Grapefruit League play.

Recently acquired third baseman Matt Chapman batted in a run as part of Toronto’s (7-5) four-run fourth inning. Chapman was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on March 16.

George Springer had two hits and added an RBI for the Blue Jays.

Toronto starter Alex Manoah (1-0) pitched four scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit. Five pitchers came out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen, with Joe Biagini getting the save.

Eric Haase had a home run in the sixth inning for Detroit (5-6). Matt Manning (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs in three innings pitched. He struck out three and allowed four hits.