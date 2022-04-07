A high playoff seed at the men’s world curling championship could ease the grind for Brad Gushue’s Canadian team.

That asset was still on the table for Gushue heading into the round robin’s final day Friday.

Despite winning seven of nine games to be a frontrunner in Las Vegas, the tournament has felt like an uphill battle for a team playing for a third major title in as many months and different countries.

Gushue overcame slow starts to open with six straight wins in Vegas, but a five-point deficit after five ends against Korey Dropkin of the United States proved too deep a hole in a 10-6 loss Thursday morning.

“A tough loss but you know, we’re still control our own destiny and we can still finish first place we win out,” the Canadian skip said.

Canada (7-2) was to face Soo-Hyuk Kim of South Korea (5-3) in the evening draw.

Gushue remained alone atop the standings following the loss, but Sweden, the U.S. and Scotland (6-3) were on Canada’s heels with two draws remaining in the day.

Italy, Norway and Switzerland were 5-4.

The top six teams Friday advance to playoffs. The top two seeds gets byes to Saturday evening’s semi-finals with third to sixth playing off earlier that day to join them.

The medal games are Sunday at the Orleans Arena.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker out of St. John’s, N.L., could use all the advantages a semi-final bye affords.

Mere days after earning Olympic bronze in Beijing in February, they headed to Lethbridge, Alta., for the Canadian men’s championship.

They claimed their fourth Brier playing as a three-man team on the final playoff weekend. Nichols had to isolate with COVID-19.

In addition to the breather a top-two seed affords Saturday, higher seeds are rewarded with last-rock advantage to start each playoff game.

In the round robin, the combined measurement of two pregame button draws determines which country gets hammer in the first end.

The U.S. beat Canada to the button Thursday, meaning Gushue was without hammer to start in an eighth straight game. The Americans made the most of it, scoring a quick two points in the opening end.

“First and foremost is getting that hammer. We haven’t been very good at that this week,” Gushue said.

In nine preliminary-round games, the Canadians were outscored a combined 42-32 over the first five ends, and outpointed the opposition 43-19 over the back five.

The Americans had their draw weight locked in throughout their lineup. Canada didn’t, and was often forced to chase with runbacks and low-percentage hits.

Dropkin, who shot 100 per cent over his first seven ends, drew for four in the fifth end for a 7-2 lead.

Down 9-4 after seven ends, alternate E.J. Harnden rotated into the Canadian lineup for Gallant.