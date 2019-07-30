 Skip to main content

Sports Gymnast Ellie Black shines as Pan Am Games begin

Gymnast Ellie Black shines as Pan Am Games begin

Lima, Peru
The Canadian Press
Ellie Black of Canada waves to the crowd after competing in artistic gymnastics at the Lima Pan American Games on July 27, 2019.

Christoper Morris/The Canadian Press

Halifax gymnast Ellie Black defended her Pan American Games women’s all-around title on Monday. Black, 23, scored 55.250 points to edge American Riley McCusker (55.125) for top spot. Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva was third with 54.350 points. Top scores on vault and uneven bars gave Black a sizable lead after two rotations, and she was able to withstand strong beam and floor routines from McCusker.

Star water skier Whitney McClintock-Rini of Cambridge Ont., earned a pair of silver medals, taking second in women’s jump and women’s slalom. Those results increased her Pan Am medal total to 13 since making her debut at the 2007 Rio de Janeiro games. Calgary’s Stephen Neveau took silver in men’s slalom and Dorien Llewellyn of Innisfail, Alta., took silver in men’s tricks. McClintock-Rini and her stepdaughter Paige Rini will compete Tuesday in the women’s overall competition.

Canadian canoeists and kayakers added three silver and two bronze medals to the overall haul. Drew Hodges won his second medal of the Lima games with a third-place finish in the men’s C1 1,000 metres. Hodges teamed with Craig Spence for silver in the C2 1,000m on Saturday.

Andréanne Langlois of Lac Beauport, Que., (women’s K1 500m), Marshall Hughes of St. John’s (men’s K1 1,000) and the team of Jacob Steele of Halifax and Jarret Kenke of Saskatoon (men’s K2 1,000) claimed silver medals. Anne Lavoie-Parent of Trois-Rivières, Que., and Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh of Ottawa had Canada’s other bronze in the women’s C2 500.

Canada’s dressage team of Toronto’s Lindsay Kellock, Tina Irwin of Stoufville, Ont., Montreal’s Naima Moreira-Laliberté and Jill Irving of Moncton, N.B., won gold with 220.287 points ahead of the United States (217.821) and Brazil (204.223).

Canada picked up silver in the Triathlon mixed relay. The team of Desirae Ridenour of Cowichan Bay, B.C., Hannah Henry of Victoria, Charles Paquet of Port Cartier, Que., and Alexis Lepage of Gatineau, Que., finished behind Brazil and ahead of Mexico.

Canadians to watch on Tuesday at the Pan American Games

MYRIAM DA SILVA (BOXING): The Chambly, Que., fighter has advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s welterweight class. Da Silva, 35, didn’t start boxing until university, after spending most of her athletic career in soccer.

ANDRÉANNE LANGLOIS (KAYAK): After helping Canada win its first gold of the Pan Am Games in the K4 500-metre race, Langlois is in the final of the K1 200. The native of Trois-Rivières, Que., finished 14th in this event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

MEN’S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM: Canada opens the tournament against Mexico. The event winner earns a direct berth to the Tokyo Olympics. Reigning Olympic champ Argentina is the favourite.

CODY YOUNG (SURFING): The native of Hawaii has dual citizenship and is competing for Canada in the first-time Pan Am sport. He’s in the second round of the men’s open competition.

WHITNEY McCLINTOCK RINI (WATER SKI): The native of Cambridge, Ont., is a member of a longtime water skiing family. She entered this year’s competition with 11 Pan Am Games medals. The women’s overall final is Tuesday.

