Habs draw even with Golden Knights in Stanley Cup semi-final series after Game 2 win

Marty Klinkenberg
Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) deflects a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/The Associated Press

The Canadiens continued their surprising run in the playoffs on Wednesday night by drawing even in their Stanley Cup semi-final series with the favoured Vegas Golden Knights.

Montreal jumped on top and then Carey Price held on for dear life in a 3-2 victory before a full house at T-Mobile Arena. The win gave the Canadiens a much-needed split of the first two contests in Las Vegas and a boost in confidence heading into Games 3 and 4 at the Bell Centre on Friday and Sunday nights.

Joel Armia, Tyler Toffoli and Paul Byron staked Montreal out to a 3-0 lead and Price stopped 29 of 31 shots to win the goalie battle with Marc-André Fleury, his future Hall of Fame counterpart. Fleury made 20 saves on 23 shots.

The loss was the first in six games for the Golden Knights, who advanced to the third round by beating the Minnesota Wild in seven games and the Colorado Avalanche in six. The Canadiens had won seven straight in recording series victories over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets before a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Monday.

In that game, Montreal got off to a flying start but failed to convert on several dangerous chances early. That allowed the Golden Knights to find their footing and they won pulling away. That didn’t happen this time.

Jeff Petry returned to the Canadiens lineup and immediately made his presence felt. The 33-year-old defenceman, who sat out two games after he dislocated fingers in Game 3 of the four-game sweep against Winnipeg, looked none the worse for wear. A player’s pain threshold rises dramatically in the postseason and this was a prime example.

Petry, who had 12 goals and 42 points during the regular season, helped Montreal keep the puck at the Vegas end of the ice at the start and collected an assist on Montreal’s second goal. He played wearing a glove that was customized to provide a little extra comfort and room for his dislocated digits. Fellow defenceman Jon Merrill, acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings, also returned to the Montreal blueline. He was injured in Game 5 of the first-round series against Toronto and had not dressed since.

The Canadiens were fierce on the forecheck throughout the first period and allowed the Golden Knights very few chances. Montreal blocked eight shots and allowed only four on the net over the first 20 minutes.

Montreal went ahead 1-0 when Armia fired a wrist shot past Fleury with 13:48 left in the first period. The goal was the fifth of the playoffs for the Finnish winger and occurred when a shot by Joel Edmundson was deflected and found Armia on the right side of the net.

Toffoli’s fifth goal of the playoffs increased Montreal’s lead to 2-0 with 3:30 remaining before the first intermission. He seemed to mis-hit the slap shot which then fooled Fleury. Petry started the sequence with a pass from the point to rookie Cole Caufield, who then found Toffoli with a sweet cross-ice feed.

Montreal went to its dressing room holding a 12-4 advantage in shots and feeling much better than it had on Monday. The Canadiens dominated large chunks of the first period in Game 1 but still trailed after 20 minutes and never caught up.

Vegas cranked up the pressure at the start of the second but still couldn’t solve Price. Max Pacioretty had a clear shot on a breakaway but banged a puck off the goalpost. Shortly after that, Price used his blocker to deny Mark Stone, who was so frustrated he cast his eyes skyward. Then Price slid across the crease to stop Alec Martinez from a very short distance away.

Byron, who had scored only once in the previous 12 playoff games, then beat Fleury with a backhand on a breakaway with 2:15 left in the second period. The goal was preceded by a turnover and a nice pass by Montreal’s 20-year-old centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The game looked well in hand at that point, but Vegas is not one to give up.

Alex Pietrangelo, the former St. Louis captain who was acquired in the off-season, pulled the Golden Knights to within 3-1 when he netted a shot from near the blueline 61 seconds after Byron’s goal. Price never seemed to see the puck as it squeezed through traffic.

The second period ended at 3-1, and then Vegas did its best to stage a furious rally.

Pietrangelo did it a second time, scoring with 5:14 left to trim the deficit to 3-2. The Golden Knights pulled Fleury for the final 90 seconds and put an additional attacker on the ice but fell just short.

Montreal is now 9-1 in the postseason when it scores first.

“When you’re playing with the lead it obviously makes the game a lot easier,” Toffoli said Tuesday. “We definitely had some really good opportunities on Monday during the entire first period. Fleury made some big saves for them, but playing with the lead is huge, especially if you’re on the road.”

He then said it would likely be a key to the Canadiens winning on Wednesday, and they did.

The game ended with the teams pushing and shoving.

The series is tied and temperatures are rising.

What could be better for Game 3?

