Hajrullahu’s 40-yard field goal gives Ticats 21-18 win over Argonauts

Dan Ralph
Hamilton, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Hamilton Tiger Cats running back Cameron Marshall (27) is swarmed by Toronto Argonauts during first half CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Lirim Hajrullahu’s 40-yard yard field goal with two seconds remaining earned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a 21-18 home win over the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday night.

Hajrullahu’s boot capped an eight-play, 40-yard march orchestrated by David Watford. More importantly, it ensured Hamilton (15-3) finished the regular season with five straight victories and unbeaten at home (9-0), thrilling the Tim Hortons Field gathering of 22,804.

Hamilton also swept the three-game series with Toronto. And Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer tied Dave Dickenson’s CFL record for most wins by a first-head coach of 15 set in 2014 with Calgary.

But the dramatic kick capped a game that felt — and often looked — like a pre-season contest as both teams didn’t dress most of their starters. Hamilton (15-3) had already clinched first in the East Division, and home field for the conference final Nov. 17, while Toronto (4-14) was eliminated from post-season contention a while ago.

Punter Ronnie Pfeffer, not kicker Zach Medeiros, had a chance to put Toronto ahead but missed a 22-yard field goal that went for a single to tie the score 18-18 at 12:38. Hajrullahu’s 57-yard single at 8:57 of the fourth put Hamilton ahead 18-17.

Hamilton rookie Hayden Moore was 18-of-28 passing for 218 yards in his first CFL start with four interceptions — two more were nullified by penalty. Two of the legal picks came in Toronto’s endzone, halting potential Ticats scoring drives.

Watford was 5-of-8 passing for 74 yards. Hamilton’s Cam Marshall ran for 109 yards and two TDs.

Third-year pro Dakota Prukop started for Toronto, completing 4-of-9 passes for 118 yards and a TD in the first half before giving way to Canadian rookie Michael O’Connor to start the third. O’Conner was 10-of-16 passing for 112 yards.

Toronto’s Armanti Edwards had four catches for 62 yards to crack the 1,000-yard plateau (1,014) for the first time.

Hajrullahu booted two converts and two field goals.

Rodney Smith and Shaq Richardson had Toronto’s touchdowns. Medieros added a convert, field goal and single.

The teams were tied 17-17 at the half. Medieros missed a 29-yard field goal for the single at 12:47 of the second to make 17-17 after his successful 42-yard boot at 11:06 had pulled Toronto to within 17-16.

Hamilton got possession at the Toronto 45-yard line with three seconds left but settled for Moore’s 17-yard completion to Jones rather than try the field goal.

It was a roller-coaster half for Moore, who finished 12-of-19 passing for 131 yards with two interceptions. He had another erased by a Toronto penalty.

Marshall capped an eight-play, 70-yard march with an 11-yard TD run at 8:00 to put Hamilton up 17-13. Prukop’s 75-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Smith gave Toronto a 13-10 lead at 4:01.

It came after Hajrullahu’s 28-yard field goal put Hamilton ahead 10-6 at 3:45. That was set up by Justin Tuggle’s recovery of Qudarius Ford’s fumble on Hajrullahu’s 21-yard onside punt at the Toronto 20-yard line.

It was an inauspicious debut by Moore, whose first CFL pass was intercepted by Richardson and returned for the TD just 3:36 into the first. Medeiros missed the convert.

But Richard’s illegal contact penalty nullified an Alden Darby interception in Toronto’s endzone. That put Hamilton on the Argos’ five-yard line and Marshall ran in from there at 13:11 to give the Ticats a 7-6 advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.

