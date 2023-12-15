A youth basketball association based in the Halifax area has banned all spectators from games this weekend in a bid to stop the antics of abusive fans.

“Despite efforts to curb the behaviour, the abuse continues,” Chris Lerette, manager of the Metro Basketball Association, said Friday in an e-mailed statement. “Abusive behaviours by spectators directed at officials has been occurring for years. It has never been acceptable but has reached new extremes.”

Lerette recently sent a letter to parents describing how too many spectators and coaches are berating officials, mistreating custodians and screaming at players on opposing teams.

“This past weekend we reached a tipping point, and it is clear that some spectators, parents and fans have lost perspective of why we play the sport – for the kids,” the letter says. “The disrespect shown week in and week out towards officials and facilities is unexplainable.”

Players in the league are between the ages 8 to 18, with the majority of them under the age of 16.

The association has lost 12 officials so far this season because of abuse from fans, and another 25 decided not to return after officiating last season, the letter says.

“For those parents and spectators who have decided to yell at an official or a school custodian, we hope that this weekend offers an opportunity to reflect on the impacts of their behaviour,” it says.

As this weekend’s games get under way, team staff will be verified before each game and only those listed by the association will be permitted inside the gymnasium. Spectators will be allowed back to league games in the new year, the association says.

Parents and fans reacted to the temporary ban on social media. “Things have gotten so bad with some of the referee abuse at minor basketball games in Halifax,” said one local resident. “It’s a bold move because fans are being punished for the action of a few … Nice to see someone stand for the refs.”

Some criticized the move, saying it was unfair to extend the punishment beyond those behaving badly. “I'd like to know why the parents who had the issue aren’t the ones being removed/banned from the games,” said one commenter. “Now all of these teams, parents and players who have had no issues at all are facing consequences.”

Lerette’s statement Friday says the decision to impose a ban was not taken lightly.

“The culminating incidents over the past month-and-a-half are frightening and disheartening for all participants in our sport,” he said. “We have reached a crossroads in what is acceptable behaviour and what is not.”

Last month, a dispute over a cowbell led to a fracas at a hockey rink in central Nova Scotia, where the RCMP were told a coach had assaulted a referee during a game involving nine- and 10-year-old players.

After a player received a major penalty for a rough hit, someone at the arena in Brookfield, N.S., threw a cowbell on the ice, and a referee picked it up and tossed it onto one of the team benches. That’s when the team’s coach allegedly crossed the ice and punched the referee in the helmet.

The coach was later charged with assault. Hockey Nova Scotia said the incident would be reviewed by an independent third party and the coach was suspended indefinitely.