Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season.Adam Hunger/The Associated Press

The most transformative figure in the history of the NFL was a degenerate gambler.

Charles McNeil was the sort of gambler who lost a steady banking job after he began taking odds on who was getting fired next. His heavy favourite – the president of the bank.

With a sudden surplus of time on his hands, McNeil turned to gambling full-time. During the 1930s, he invented the point spread.

The point spread is the reason football isn’t baseball – that is to say, an arcane American sport powered primarily by nostalgia, slowly being primed for the glue factory. The point spread makes betting on football seem easy (debatable) and feel like fun (highly debatable).

The spread is the lure. We are the fish. The NFL is the factory ship scooping up the money we leave behind in the nets.

Clandestinely armed with McNeil’s formula, the NFL ballooned through the second half of the 20th century. At the same time, it didn’t want to be associated with gambling in any way.

In the 1970s, it sued the state of Delaware when it introduced a lottery-style game based on NFL scores. It tried the same trick in the 2010s when New Jersey moved to legalize sports betting.

But after the collapse of U.S. anti-gambling laws, the NFL flipped strategies.

The league now has partnership deals with every major player in the marketplace. The new NFL is extremely pro-gambling. Everyone should do it. Unless you work for the NFL. In which case, no one should do it.

You could see the problem coming. It showed up this week.

On Monday, the NFL said it was suspending Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for all of this season.

Ridley’s biggest crime wasn’t gambling. It was failing to think things through.

While he was off on a 2021 mental-health leave, Ridley made a series of parlay bets on NFL games. Those included games featuring his own team.

It wasn’t a lot of money (US$1,500, according to Ridley), it didn’t happen over an extended period of time (less than a week) and no one’s suggesting Ridley had inside info. But he did it through the app of a licensed sports book under his own name. That set off regulator alarm bells that eventually wound their way back to NFL HQ.

It’s possible to believe Ridley didn’t realize what he was doing wasn’t allowed. Or maybe he didn’t think anyone tracks your legal bets (someone always does).

Whatever Ridley did or didn’t know, everyone else knows now. Ridley’s four-figure wager just cost him US$11-million in salary.

As well as scaring the locals, Ridley’s fall also alerts everyone in sports news that the next big gotcha opportunity has arrived.

Sex scandals and equipment manipulation are tired. So why not stitch up a star for gambling instead? It’s the new tabloid thing.

That makes this an inflection point for the NFL. Was punishing Ridley a one-off? Or is it the beginning of a new sports witch hunt?

A good analogy here is performance-enhancing drugs. There was a point in time when lots of people in pro sports did PEDs. That point is commonly referred to as “always and forever”.

It’s not as though there were more or less drugs in sports over the past 40-or-so years. There were different drugs that went in and out of fashion; and there were moments when leagues and the journalists who cover those leagues couldn’t stop talking about them.

The leagues – in particular, Major League Baseball – made drugs a serious problem by attempting to crack down on them. That provoked widespread media interest. That prompted a wave of drug outings and a bigger crackdown.

Eventually, the biggest names in the game were getting hauled onto the front pages and U.S. senators and judges were being hauled out of retirement.

Baseball’s drug problem was eventually solved with a two-pronged approach – the users got smarter than the testers, and the league stopped talking about it.

Though it was, is and will always be awash in drugs, the NFL avoided the drug problem by pretending it didn’t exist.

Does it have the sense to do the same thing with gambling?

Do NFL players gamble where they shouldn’t? Michael Vick ran a dog fighting ring on his own property. The words “lease” and “numbered company” never occurred to him? These guys are not exactly criminal masterminds.

But even the simplest Simon in the NFL now knows you should not place bets on your phone. Do it through a cut-out. Ask your brother to lay the wager. Or use a bookie. Again, find a cousin who’s not busy. I’m sure he’ll be happy to help.

Don’t bet on your own team. Don’t talk about betting. Don’t text about betting. Better yet, don’t bet at all (because that approach worked so well with drugs).

NFL players (and every other sort) will bet. If they’re caught, the league will come down on them like a piano because they are threatening the lifeblood of the business. Fixing games is harder than it sounds, but if anyone tries that, it’s not a sports problem any more. It’s a courts problem.

But if everyone shows some common sense, betting can happen and not happen at the same time. It’s not in the players’ interest to tempt fate, and it’s not in the league’s to catch them if they do.

Is wink-wink-nudge-nudge a good strategy on which to pin your new business model? No. But neither is the NFL’s push-pull on gambling. The way it has set things up is a bit like connecting a distillery to a rehab centre. Everyone’s encouraged to sample the product except the people making it.

The hypocrisies already abound. What’s one more?

As always, the real danger in any conspiracy is the other conspiracists. Do the players have the sense to keep things quiet? Maybe. It’s certainly a lot more fun if they don’t.

But Ridley does provide a compelling example. If I’d just seen a colleague lose $11-million because he was bored, I’d hire that cousin to slap the phone out of my hand every time he saw me on it.