Open this photo in gallery Rowing teams take part in conditioning practice at dawn on Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's on July 10, 2018 in preparation for the Royal St. John's Regatta. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

The Royal St. John’s Regatta that has run for over two centuries has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement Thursday.

The regatta, held every August near the Newfoundland and Labrador capital, marked its 200th anniversary in 2018.

It is the oldest continuing sports event in North America.

The races are also the largest tourism event in Newfoundland and Labrador each year, drawing crowds of up to 50,000.