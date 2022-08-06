The Chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors is stepping down from his position effective immediately.

Hockey Canada says Michael Brind’Amour informed the board of his decision on Friday evening as the organization deals with intense scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations and its culture of silence.

Brind’Amour issued a statement saying he has “listened carefully and intently to the comments of Canadians” and believes “immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing (the) organization and (the) sport (of hockey).”

Brind’Amour was first elected as Chair in 2018, with his final term expected to end this November.

Hockey Canada says the board of directors will meet in the coming days to determine next steps and to appoint an interim Chair.

The next board election is scheduled to take place at the annual meeting in November 2022.

