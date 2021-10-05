 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Hoilett, Wotherspoon to miss Canada’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game in Mexico

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Canada will be without forward Junior Hoilett and midfielder David Wotherspoon for Thursday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game in Mexico.

The two British-based players – Hoilett is with England’s Reading while Wotherspoon plays for Scotland’s St. Johnstone – will instead join Canada in Jamaica for Sunday’s match against the Reggae Boyz.

Canada Soccer says the two are skipping the Mexico game because of the quarantine requirements following a visit to the country by British residents.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also a question-mark over the availability of veteran goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who is recovering from COVID, according to his Red Star Belgrade club. Maxime Crepeau of the Vancouver Whitecaps and James Pantemis of CF Montreal are the other ‘keepers on the Canadian roster.

The 51st-ranked Canadian men play No. 9 Mexico at Mexico’s City’s historic Azteca Stadium on Thursday before heading to Kingston to play No. 59 Jamaica on Sunday. Canada then returns home to host No. 68 Panama on Wednesday at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Mexico (2-0-1) currently leads the eight-team final round of CONCACAF qualifying. Canada (1-0-2) is second on goal difference, tied on points with the U.S. and Panama.

Jamaica is last in the so-called Octagonal at 0-2-1.

Come March, the top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-place team taking part in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them from the region covering North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies