Now that Novak Djokovic is so good that everyone has grudgingly agreed he is also nice, tennis needs a new villain.

Nothing too wild. No low-grade criminals. No enemies of the state. Someone who draws a reasonable amount of ire. Enough to let you be justified in yelling at the TV.

Enter Holger Rune.

Rune is a Dane. Danes are the Canadians of Europe – nobody knows much about them except that they are some sort of junior Swedes.

You know that look you get when you’re travelling overseas and someone asks you where you’re from and you say, “Canada” and their eyes glaze over while they say, “Oh. Great.” That’s Denmark, too. We are united in putting benign boredom out into the world.

Rune is a one-man rebuttal to that idea – a lippy, pouting, win-at-all-costs sort who travels around the world with his mother. He made waves at the French Open after taking a double-bounce on a pivotal point. Rune sold the mistake so well no official noticed.

“Umpires, they make mistakes,” he shrugged afterward. The tennis world stamped its feet. Poor form.

Bad attitude, good looks, adaptable ethics – this is what the men’s game needs right now. Shame about the tennis.

While Rune tries to fit himself to the John McEnroe role, the Bjorn Borg of the modern game has already been cast – Carlos Alcaraz.

The done thing is to compare Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal, because they are both big, bear-pawed guys who lisp their esses. But Nadal has always been a bundle of nerves on the court, about as twitchy as a malfunctioning Roomba.

Alcaraz is as serene as a monk. There are moments out there where he seems in danger of nodding off on his feet. He plays like someone who’s already been told the final score.

Rune and Alcaraz, both 20-year-olds, are friends. Or, at least, as friendly as one can be when you are both auditioning for the lead role.

“Once you get into the court, there are no friends,” Alcaraz said in the lead-up to this match. He said it again after he’d proved the point.

Another person Alcaraz reminds you of – Djokovic. Not in his mannerisms or his personal style. But in the sense that he doesn’t beat people. He slowly applies pressure to them until they pop.

As the two players huddled with the umpire on Centre Court ahead of the match, Rune avoided Alcaraz’s eyes. First bad sign. This isn’t boxing. You’re not going to knock this guy out in the first 10 minutes.

The first set was even, played at a level that suggested we were in for four or five hours of entertainment. Rune was in a groove so deep that he didn’t bother looking up to his mom for support.

It got to 3-3 in the tiebreak. Alcaraz spun off four straight points.

Now down a set, Rune was still right in there. Then the entire match seemed to turn on one insignificant error.

Rune serving, with the score tied 4-4 in the second set. At 30-all, Rune took tactical control of the point, running Alcaraz around. The Spaniard lofted one speculatively toward his opponent while he skidded toward the front row of seats. He was so far out of the play he might as well have ordered a drink.

It fell softly to Rune with the entire court open. He put it into the net. And that was it.

From that point on, Rune did not fade. He still made shots and played out points. He simply ceased to trouble Alcaraz in any way.

In turn, Alcaraz began to toy with him. He gently pushed balls into places he knew Rune could get to, but could not effectively reply from. In the third set, Alcaraz played the role of fitness coach, watching while Rune ran wind sprints from one side of the court to the other.

By the end, Rune was yelling at his mother and stomping around like a vexed toddler. If this guy can start winning the big ones, he will be a televisual marvel to behold. My greatest hope for him is as a next-gen Andre Agassi. That is the Agassi we knew in his early me-me-me phase, back when he had ‘hair’.

“This morning I felt a bit bad when I woke up,” Rune said after losing 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Ah, the oldest tennis trick of them all – ‘As it turns out, I wasn’t feeling so hot in that match I totally pooched.’

This was Serena Williams’s go-to move. If Rune wants to plagiarize her style, maybe he should win a dozen or so majors first.

The semis land on Friday – Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz’s judgment of his opponent – “He’s really tall.” He sounds terrified.

Everyone will pretend that all they want from the semis are two good matches, but that’s not true. What they want is the final to decide whose generation this is after all.

Alcaraz looks fully prepped to get at least that far. After the match, he was, per his usual, colossally bland and sneaky smart. There is a rumour floating around that Alcaraz’s father was seen videotaping a Djokovic practice. Any truth to that?

“Oh, probably it is true,” Alcaraz said. “My father is a huge fan of tennis.”

Call the Serbian tabloids and let them know they have to juggle Page One. It just fell apart.

Asked how he feels about the prospect of his first Wimbledon final, he claimed to be too busy enjoying being in the last four.

“You can live, playing a semi-final every year,” he said.

Okay. Sure. Friday’s losers will take home £600,000 ($1.028-million). I guess the $10-million or so Alcaraz already makes in endorsements would help stretch that out.

Were a player in Rune’s spot to say something like that – hey, this is tons of money for me – people would laugh.

But when you’re on the cusp of hitting hero status – that’s when you can really get away with saying the most ridiculous things.