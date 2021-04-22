 Skip to main content
Homan evens record at Players’ Championship with win over Sweden’s Hasselborg

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Rachel Homan evened her record at the Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship with a 7-4 win over Anna Hasselborg on Wednesday.

Homan, seeking to extend her record with a 12th Grand Slam title, rebounded after giving up three to her Swedish opponent in the first end and put the game away with a steal of two in the eighth.

Homan’s Ottawa based rink improved to 1-1, while Hasselborg’s foursome dropped to 1-1.

South Korea’s Minji Kim and Scotties champion Kerri Einarson are both 2-0 to lead Pool A, while Russia’s Alina Kovaleva also improved to 2-0 to sit atop Pool B with a 7-4 win over Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (1-1).

Scotland’s Bruce Mouat, seeking his second straight Grand Slam title, leads Pool A on the men’s side. He is the only skip at 3-0 with a 7-2 win over Swedish world champion Niklas Edin (2-1) and a 6-4 victory against Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., (1-2) on Day 2.

Edin bounced back in the evening draw with a 5-2 win over 2021 Brier champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (0-3), who remains winless.

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., and Switzerland’s Yannick Shwaller lead Pool B at 2-0.

Round-robin play continues Thursday.

Report an error
