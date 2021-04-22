Homan evens record at Players’ Championship with win over Sweden’s Hasselborg

Rachel Homan evened her record at the Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship with a 7-4 win over Anna Hasselborg on Wednesday.
Homan, seeking to extend her record with a 12th Grand Slam title, rebounded after giving up three to her Swedish opponent in the first end and put the game away with a steal of two in the eighth.
Homan’s Ottawa based rink improved to 1-1, while Hasselborg’s foursome dropped to 1-1.
South Korea’s Minji Kim and Scotties champion Kerri Einarson are both 2-0 to lead Pool A, while Russia’s Alina Kovaleva also improved to 2-0 to sit atop Pool B with a 7-4 win over Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (1-1).
Scotland’s Bruce Mouat, seeking his second straight Grand Slam title, leads Pool A on the men’s side. He is the only skip at 3-0 with a 7-2 win over Swedish world champion Niklas Edin (2-1) and a 6-4 victory against Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., (1-2) on Day 2.
Edin bounced back in the evening draw with a 5-2 win over 2021 Brier champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (0-3), who remains winless.
Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., and Switzerland’s Yannick Shwaller lead Pool B at 2-0.
Round-robin play continues Thursday.