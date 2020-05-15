 Skip to main content
Honda Indy Toronto postponed due to COVID-19

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Honda Indy Toronto will not be held on its scheduled dates of July 10-12.

The Honda Indy Toronto will not be held on its scheduled dates of July 10-12.

Race promoters made the decision on Friday after the city announced it was cancelling permits for major events and festivals for July and August because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The event says it is exploring other dates in 2020 for the annual IndyCar race.

The IndyCar schedule, following changes because of COVID-19, is now slated to start June 6 with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway and conclude Oct. 25 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida.

The lone race in Canada on the IndyCar circuit, the Honda Indy Toronto has been an annual event running through the Exhibition grounds since 1986.

The event has not been on the annual schedule only once since starting — in 2008 after the reunification of Champ Car and the Indy Racing League.

Racing legend Bobby Rahal won the inaugural race in 1986, then called the Molson Indy.

It was called the Steelback Grand Prix of Toronto when the Molson sponsorship ended in 2007, and then was renamed the Honda Indy upon its return in 2009.

Toronto’s Paul Tracy is the lone Canadian to have won the race, taking the checkered flag in 1993 and 2003.

The Honda Indy Toronto wasn’t the only auto race in Canada to announce changes owing to COVID-19 on Friday.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park announced the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix, scheduled for July 2-5 in Bowmanville, Ont., has been cancelled.

The Canadian Grand Prix Formula One race in Montreal already had announced it would not run on its scheduled June dates.

