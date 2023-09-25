The Honda Indy Toronto will return in 2024.

The only IndyCar race in Canada is one of 17 races on the 2024 series schedule.

Toronto’s Exhibition Place will host the 36th edition of the event July 19 to 21.

Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard won the IndyCar race this year.

The 2024 IndyCar Series season starts March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Fla.

North America’s premier open-wheel series will criss-cross the continent, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on May 26, with the championship finale on Sept. 15 in Nashville.