Sports

Horse euthanized after breaking down in race at Santa Anita, Calif.

Arcadia, Calif.
The Associated Press
Golden Birthday, one of the horses competing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., on Wednesday, was euthanized after breaking down during a race. (File photo)

The Associated Press

A horse broke down in the last race at Santa Anita on Wednesday, the track’s first racing death of the winter-spring meet after a spate of deaths last year.

Golden Birthday took a bad step in the stretch and jockey Victor Espinoza fell off while trying to pull up the 4-year-old gelding trained by Jim Cassidy. Espinoza wasn’t hurt.

Veterinarians recommended that Golden Birthday be euthanized, although it wasn’t immediately clear what his injury was. He was competing in a 1 1/8-mile turf race worth US$57,000.

The winter-spring meet began on Dec. 28, two days later than usual after the track postponed opening day due to concern over rain in the forecast. On Dec. 26, Truest Reward sustained a broken left front leg on the training track and was euthanized.

Santa Anita instituted major reforms last year in an attempt to stem the number of fatalities. A total of 37 horses died at the Arcadia track last year.

Golden Birthday had two wins in 10 career starts and earnings of US$117,894. A necropsy will be conducted, which is required by the California Horse Racing Board.

The board is expected to release the results of its investigation into the deaths at Santa Anita this month. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office recently found no criminal wrongdoing in its investigation into the fatalities.

