Sports

How the Toronto Wolfpack are shaping up for their debut Super League season

The Canadian Press
Blake Wallace, left, celebrates a try by teammate Bodene Thompson, middle, during Million Pound Game in Betfred Championship rugby league action against the Featherstone Rovers in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The Toronto Wolfpack are thinking big on the eve of their debut season in the top-tier Betfred Super League.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

SEASON OPENER: Sunday vs. Castleford Tigers at Leeds, England.

HOME OPENER: April 18 against Hull FC at Lamport Stadium.

COACH: Brian McDermott.

IN: Sonny Bill Williams (All Blacks), Brad Singleton (Leeds Rhinos), James Cunningham (London Broncos).

OUT: Ashton Sims (retired), Bob Beswick (Newcastle), Nick Rawsthorne and Ryan Brierley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Greg Worthington (Featherstone Rovers, on loan).

LAST SEASON: Toronto won the second-tier Championship with a 26-1-0 record. Then beat Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers in promotion playoffs.

STREAK: The Wolfpack has won 23 straight. Last loss was 46-16 at Toulouse on March 9, 2019.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
