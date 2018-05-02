How to outclever, not outspend: Liverpool represents soccer’s middle class

Though Roma was the team losing to Liverpool on Wednesday, you could not help but feel that the team that should feel embarrassed was Chelsea.

Liverpool is a member of world soccer’s upper-middle class. It makes a decent living off its storied name, but no longer keeps up with the European Joneses.

The only way it can compete with the petrodollars behind clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain is to buy nice things when they go on sale.

It’s especially helpful when clubs of that ilk find themselves so overstocked with roster furniture that they put some of it out on the curb on garbage day.

That’s how Liverpool stumbled into the man who is currently the best story in all of sports – Mohamed Salah.

Salah is an Egyptian – not exactly a hotbed of historical talent. Even by the standards of soccer, he’s undersized. At 22 – an age when most future superstars tend to have already found their place at a major club – he was still plodding along professionally in the backwaters of Switzerland.

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah vies for the ball with Roma defender Kostas Manolas during their Champions League semi-final match on Wednesday.

In 2014, Chelsea scooped him up speculatively for nothing – US$19-million. From its budgetary perspective, that sort of fee is on the same footing as the team catering bill.

Because Salah was acquired so cheaply, Chelsea took little trouble in developing him. He rotted on the bench for a while. He was lent to a club in Italy. Then a second one (ironically, Roma). Eventually, he was sold for a small profit.

After finding his game through regular play in Serie A, Salah returned to England for what now seems like a ludicrously low price – US$60-million.

(In the same period, Chelsea was giving identical treatment to Kevin De Bruyne – buying him, benching him, jettisoning him. He and Salah are now, by consensus, the most valuable players in the Premiership.)

Over the past year, Salah hasn’t become the top player in the world – that space will be traded between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo until their deal with the devil expires – but he’s close. He is certainly every bit as exciting to watch as soccer’s Holy Duality.

Salah was quiet on Wednesday, because he’d done all his work in the previous leg of the Champions League semi-final. The tie ended 7-6 on aggregate, and presented us with soccer of such grand offensive ambition it ought be taught in war colleges.

Liverpool, a scruffy combatant from the provinces, moves on to play the most regal of them all, Real Madrid, in Kiev on May 26.

Should Liverpool win – and, given Real’s defensive difficulties, that is entirely possible – it is a victory for every team that has to think its way through problems, rather than buy its way out of them.

In crowded markets, smart businesses will find efficiencies. No one has managed it more effectively than Liverpool.

The majority of the Liverpool roster is constructed of players of top quality, who lack one crucial ingredient – advance marketing.

Their names don’t ring out. You won’t see them lifting a World Cup. They’ve never dated whatever you’d call the European equivalent of a Kardashian.

In a smarter world, Sadio Mané would play at a giant. But, like Salah, he is a late bloomer from an unfancied soccer country (Senegal) who had the misfortune to come from a club no one rates (Southampton).

Ditto Roberto Firmino, the third prong of Liverpool’s advance trident. He had the right background (Brazilian) but came from the wrong neighbourhood (German club Hoffenheim).

Together, they form the most impressive front line in the world. If they were any more Barcelona, they’d all speak Spanish.

The three were cumulatively assembled for less than half what PSG paid for Neymar. And look how that’s worked out.

It has leveraged its name not into attracting top players (beyond the obvious ones, players only care about the size of their paycheque), but a top manager.

Liverpool’s German boss, Juergen Klopp, is a one-man charm offensive. Lately, screaming has come back into fashion at the top ranks. It seems that the more surly or smouldering you are, the more seriously you are taken.

Klopp is the exception. Some people are man managers. Klopp is the sort who spends 10 minutes after each game gently embracing each player like sons just returned from war.

Klopp has created such vibrant esprit de corps at Liverpool that the club had the freedom to let one want-away regular – Philippe Coutinho – leave in the midst of this season.

A year ago, you would have said Coutinho was the team’s best player. Once he left – to Barcelona for a staggering US$185-million – Liverpool got better. Coutinho has yet to make a real impression in Spain.

That financial triumph has bolstered Klopp’s authority on several levels – as a judge of talent, as a decent sort (he refused to badmouth Coutinho as he left) and as a tactician.

Klopp was already in the top rank of managers, but on Wednesday he put himself near the pinnacle. Liverpool is the second second-tier club he’s taken to a Champions League final (Borussia Dortmund was the first).

So, huzzahs all around for everyone involved. Regardless of your rooting interest, you can’t help but admire Liverpool’s pluck.

Of course, in soccer, every silver lining has its cloud.

If Liverpool does win, the expectations increase exponentially. There will be huge pressure to sell Salah (as usual, Real tops the list of potential buyers). In order to make the next step in the Premier League, Liverpool needs to buy – and bargains get thinner on the ground once everyone knows you’re in the market.

Liverpool can do everything right, but it cannot change its basic financial calculus. It is a team that needs to turn a profit, taking on teams who are built to bleed cash endlessly.

As long as that’s true, soccer’s middle class will always be a food source for the rich. All they can hope to do is outclever clubs they can never hope to outspend.