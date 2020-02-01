 Skip to main content

Hughes, Schaller lead Canucks past Islanders 4-3

Scott Charles
New York
The Associated Press
The Canadian Press

Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks improved to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in their third consecutive loss on home ice. Thomas Greiss made 20 saves in his third straight start.

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first career multigoal game for the 20-year-old defenceman.

Nelson helped the Islanders force overtime when he scored with 26 seconds left in regulation. Ryan Pulock’s shot from the point deflected off Tanner Pearson’s stick, which pulled Markstrom out of position. Nelson then poked it home for his 21st.

The Islanders outshot the Canucks 17-5 in the third period.

Vancouver opened a 3-1 lead on Schaller’s fifth of the season 14:56 into the second. It was the first goal in 34 games for the 29-year-old forward.

Hughes’ shot trickled past Greiss to break a 1-1 tie midway through the second. The smooth-skating defenceman is in a close race with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year.

Miller opened the scoring when he collected a rebound and flicked the puck past Greiss 2:09 into the first period. The power forward reached 20 goals for the third time in his nine-year NHL career. He also extended his point streak to five games.

Dal Colle tied it at 1 at 5:23. He got credit for his third when a pass from Josh Bailey redirected off his skate.

