The top-seeded University of Saskatchewan Huskies have advanced to Sunday’s U Sport women’s basketball championship final with a 64-57 win over Laval Rouge et Or in Saturday’s semifinal action at Saville Community Sports Centre.

The Huskies will play the defending champion Carleton Ravens, who defeated the Queen’s Gaels 74-40 in Saturday’s late semifinal game. The Huskies and Ravens played in the 2018 final, which Carleton won.

Fifth-year forward Carly Ahlstrom led the Huskies with 27 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Gage Grassic chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Florence Fortin had 12 points and four rebounds to lead the Rouge et Or. Frederique Beaudry-Blais and Lea-Sophie Verret each had 10 points.

The Huskies led 32-30 at halftime and 51-47 heading into the final quarter.

Kali Pocrnic scored 22 points in 20 minutes to lead the Ravens to the final. Guards Tatyanna Burke and Kyana-Jade Poulin each chipped in with 12 points for the Ravens, who led 43-25 at halftime.

Julia Chadwick led the Gaels with 14 points and 10 rebounds., while Bella Gaudet had nine points.

Baselines

In the fifth-place final on Saturday, the Saint Mary’s University Huskies edged the University of Alberta Golden Bears 65-62. Alaina McMillan led the winners with 21 points, while teammate Courtney Donaldson chipped in with 19 points. Jenna Harpe had 18 points for the Golden Bears. St. Mary’s led 39-37 at the half. … Laval and Queen’s will play for the bronze medal on Sunday.