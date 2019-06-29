 Skip to main content

Inbee Park takes first-round lead in Arkansas after shooting 62

Inbee Park takes first-round lead in Arkansas after shooting 62

Rogers, Arkansas, United States
The Associated Press
South Korea's Inbee Park leads the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with a 9-under 62 on June 28, 2019.

Inbee Park had five straight birdies in a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead Friday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Seeking her 20th LPGA Tour victory and first since early last year, the South Korean star began the birdie run on the second hole of the round that started on No. 10. She also birdied the par-5 18th to make the turn at 6-under 29 and added three birdies on the second nine.

Park is trying to win for the second time at Pinnacle Country Club after taking the 2013 title.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is at 2-under.

Paula Creamer, Carlota Ciganda and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong were a stroke back.

Ariya Jutanugarn, Annie Parkand Maria Torres shot 64.

Former University of Arkansas star Stacy Lewis had a 68. She won the 2014 event.

Maria Fassi, the 21-year-old Mexican player who won the NCAA title last month for the Razorbacks, opened with a 70.

