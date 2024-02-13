Ingrid Wilm picked up Canada’s third swimming medal at the world aquatics championships on Tuesday, earning bronze in the women’s 100-metre backstroke.

The Calgary native finished with a time of 59.18 seconds.

It was the 25-year-old’s first individual world championship medal.

“Honestly I was hoping for 58 high around this time but getting my best this season with a 59.1, I’m actually pretty content and happy with it,” Wilm said. “It’s really nice to know early in the year what I can work on in the next six months to try to do my best later on.”

American Claire Curzan (58.29) and Australia’s Iona Anderson (59.12) grabbed gold and silver, respectively.

Wilm, who spent several years growing up in Doha, was part of relay bronze in 2022 and 2023 but was happy to stand on the podium as an individual.

“It’s a pretty full circle getting my first long course individual medal in the same city and country where I started competitive swimming, so it feels pretty special,” Wilm said. “It was exciting, very tight from second to fourth so I’m feeling pretty fortunate for my long arms on that touch there.”

It was the third swimming medal in as many days for Canada. Sydney Pickrem took silver in the women’s 200 individual medley Monday and Canada claimed bronze in the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay Sunday.

Also Tuesday, Sophie Angus, a native of Weston, Conn., who represents Canada, came eighth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.09.