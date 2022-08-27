Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey, right, takes the ball past Toronto FC midfielder Lorenzo Insigne, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.Matt Kelley/The Associated Press

Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Insigne gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute with his fourth goal of the season. Bernardeschi added an insurance goal — his fifth — in the 66th minute.

Alex Bono finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Toronto (9-13-6), Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (10-16-2).

Toronto beat Charlotte, an expansion team, in the first meeting 4-0 on July 23. Toronto is 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.