 Skip to main content

Sports Irish-born back Peter Nelson set for Canada rugby debut at Pacific Nations Cup

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Irish-born back Peter Nelson set for Canada rugby debut at Pacific Nations Cup

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Tyler Ardron, front right, is tackled by Uruguay's Leandro Leivas, second left, and Rodrigo Capo, right, during the first half of a Rugby World Cup qualifier match in Vancouver, B.C., on Jan. 27, 2018. Tyler Ardron will captain Canada at the 2019 Pacific Nations Cup with Irish-born back Peter Nelson set to make his Canadian rugby debut.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Some two months ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Irish-born back Peter Nelson will likely figure for Canada for the first time Saturday at the Pacific Nations Cup.

The Canadian men, currently ranked 21st in the world, play the 15th-ranked Americans in suburban Denver before travelling to face No. 9 Fiji on Aug. 2 and No. 13 Tonga on Aug. 8, with both games in Fiji.

The 26-year-old Nelson is a former Ireland under-20 fly half/fullback who qualifies for Canada via Canadian bloodlines. He made 60 appearances for Ulster before leaving after eight seasons with the provincial club.

Story continues below advertisement

Now he is in his first Canada camp, with a chance to quarterback the backline.

“A very good, solid player,” said Jones.

Also a versatile one. Nelson can play fly half, centre and fullback. Jones is likely looking at him as a No. 10. A left-footed kicker, Nelson is good at distributing the ball.

“He’s someone I’ve been looking at for a while,” Jones said.

Ulster back Will Addison, whom Jones coached in England at Sale Sharks, helped Nelson connect with Canada.

“It’s a small world. (Addison) gave him my phone number,” Jones said. “He’s got Canadian grandparents and Will gave him a nudge to give me a call ... And that’s what happened.”

Nelson and Toronto Arrows hooker Andrew Quattrin, 22, are the only uncapped members of the Canadian squad.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones has almost all of his talent in camp for the Pacific Nations although young back Theo Sauder is recovering from a shoulder injury. He is also buoyed by the fact that the arrival of Major League Rugby has given many of his charges a professional environment within which to work.

The 31-man roster features 15 players currently with Major League Rugby teams — including eight from the Toronto Arrows. Captain Tyler Ardron, who plays in New Zealand for Super Rugby’s Chiefs, is one of eight players with overseas clubs. Five others are currently unattached with another three at Canadian amateur sides.

“It’s very difficult to judge and select without players playing,” said Jones. “You can’t select purely on training form.”

While he sees the North American pro league as still having room to grow, Jones believes it is improving each week.

Canada had more than 50 players currently under contract with MLR clubs in 2019.

“We had situations (in the past) where people couldn’t get time off work,” said Jones. “At least now we’ve got guys that play rugby for a living.”

Story continues below advertisement

After the Pacific Nations, Canada will play Ireland’s Leinster in Hamilton on Aug. 24, the B.C. All Stars in Langford, B.C., on Aug 30 and the U.S. in Vancouver on Sept. 7.

There are World Cup squad positions available, says Jones, who is looking to see how players who impressed in MLR make the jump to the international play.

“It’s about me finding out about some players.”

A sevens player like Andrew Coe could also find his way back in the 15s squad.

The U.S. has summoned two members of its high-flying sevens squad — captain Madison Hughes and Martin Iosefo — for the Pacific Nations Cup.

The Pacific Nations squad has plenty of leadership with former Canadian skippers DTH van der Merwe, Phil Mack, Hubert Buydens, Gord McRorie and Lucas Rumball.

Story continues below advertisement

The team is also healthy.

Van der Merwe is just back from injury and Jones says he is great shape. Taylor Paris has been getting playing time at France’s Castres. Fellow winger Jeff Hassler is rested after a rugby hiatus.

“So it’s been pretty positive,” said Jones. “But the proof’s in the pudding now. It’s how we bond together ... and how we grow to be ready for the start of September.”

Canada has been drawn in Pool B at the World Cup in Japan along with No. 1 New Zealand, No. 5 South Africa, No. 14 Italy and No. 23 Namibia. The Canadians open Sept. 26 against Italy in Fukuoka City.

The Pacific Nations Cup field also includes No. 11 Japan and No. 16 Samoa.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter