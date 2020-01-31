‘It was crazy’: Despite hectic start, Jake Muzzin is now relishing life as a Leaf

Open this photo in gallery Jake Muzzin of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck ahead of Lawson Crouse of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on November 21, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Muzzin had spent parts of eight seasons with the Kings and won a Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A year ago this week, Jake Muzzin and his wife, Courtney, arrived in Toronto with 20 suitcases and three dogs: a shiba mix, a part chow-chow and a 120-pound St. Bernard. They moved into a hotel downtown. Courtney was nearly eight-months pregnant.

“We had a suite but we could have probably used two more,” the Maple Leafs’ rugged defenceman said on Friday. “The baby was coming in a month and a half, and we were in a wild hunt to rent a place.

“It was crazy.”

He had spent parts of eight seasons with the Kings and won a Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014. It never occurred to him that he was in for a sudden change. With a few days left in January, he was dealt to Toronto for two prospects and a first-round pick in last summer’s draft.

Everything went upside down.

“You never come to the rink and expect to be traded,” Muzzin said. “It was shocking.”

Flash forward 12 months and he and Courtney have a young daughter and a house in the suburbs with a nice backyard. And, of course, an assemblage of wagging hounds.

“I think we have settled in nicely,” Muzzin said.

He is 30 and Toronto’s lone player to own a Stanley Cup ring. His value has never been questioned but has certainly become more apparent this season, during which the team has seesawed between a playoff position and not.

On Dec. 27, Muzzin suffered a broken foot while a blocking a shot. In his absence, the Maple Leafs gave up four or more goals five times and had one victory in six games before the all-star break.

Muzzin returned this week and has helped shore up the leaky blueline. Road victories over Nashville and Dallas have allowed Toronto to climb back to within one point of a playoff position.

There will be only 30 games left to secure a spot after Saturday night’s encounter with Ottawa at Scotiabank Arena.

“It is not easy coming off a break and we did a good job of preparing and played very well against two good teams in difficult buildings,” Muzzin said. “I like the direction the team is going.”

Auston Matthews has 20 goals over his past 21 games and 36 over all, one fewer than NHL scoring leader David Pastrnak of Boston. William Nylander has scored in five successive games and has a career-high 24 goals after seven in 54 games last season. He enters Saturday with five goals and three assists during a six-game points streak.

Five of the Maple Leafs’ next seven games are at home, with the Senators appearing to be a very friendly first draw. The Sens have won only six of 25 games away from home this season and are coming off a game on Friday night in Ottawa against the Washington Capitals.

Things have got so bad in the country’s capital that less than 10,000 spectators showed up at Canadian Tire Centre one night this week.

Toronto’s prospects are decidedly better even if it seems to have a predilection for peril. Nashville and Dallas combined for five goals this week with Muzzin back in the fold. As a pickup truck on a team built around a bunch of flashy sports cars, he provides a physical presence and toughness that is otherwise sorely lacking.

On Dec. 27, he played 18 shifts with a broken foot after he got in front of a slap shot by New Jersey’s P.K. Subban.

“An injury like that is kind of a fluke,” Muzzin said. “It is part of the game. All you can do is listen to the doctor, heal up the right way and be prepared when you come back.”

His return was especially critical because Morgan Rielly, a fellow defenceman, will be out for at least another six weeks. He fractured a foot blocking a shot one game after Muzzin did.

“It is just unlucky, really,” Muzzin said. “From talking to [Morgan], it’s the first broken bone of his life. For me, it is the first bone I’ve ever broken in my foot.”

During the all-star break, Muzzin travelled to Georgia to play golf at Augusta National with Nylander, Frederik Andersen and Kasperi Kapanen.

There was frost on the greens early in the morning and the course was mostly empty, but they loved it.

“It was kind of a bucket-list thing because of the history there,” Muzzin said. "They treat you really well. Even as a guest they make you feel like you belong.

“I can’t wait to watch the Masters this year.”

If the Maple Leafs are in the playoffs, he won’t get a chance to watch very much.