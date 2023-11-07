Italy’s Joel Retornaz scored three points in the first end en route to a 7-4 win over Japan’s Riku Yanagisawa on Tuesday morning at the Grand Slam of Curling’s Kioti National.

Retornaz, who won the season-opening Grand Slam last month in Niagara Falls, Ont., added deuces in the fourth and sixth ends of the round-robin opener.

Reigning world champion Bruce Mouat defeated James Craik 6-4 in a battle of Scottish teams. Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller topped Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers 7-5 and American Korey Dropkin edged Calgary’s Kevin Koe 7-6.

In women’s play, Ottawa’s Rachel Homan beat Winnipeg’s Kate Cameron 7-5 and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., defeated Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes 6-4.

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg edged South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha 5-4 and Sweden’s Isabella Wrana scored four in the final end for a 9-2 rout of Christina Black of Halifax.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

World rankings were used to determine the entries in the 16-team fields. Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland and Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., are the defending champions.

Play continues through Sunday.