Jacobs, Epping advance to final tiebreaker at Tim Hortons Brier

North Bay, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Team Northern Ontario skip Brad Jacobs pumps a fist as he takes on Team Wild Card during the championship pool at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs and Ontario’s John Epping advanced to a final tiebreaker Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Jacobs came up with a huge steal of three points in the eighth end in an 8-3 win over Team Canada’s Kevin Koe in an early tiebreaker.

Koe, the defending champion, missed on his last chance to clear out a crowd of Jacobs’ stones with his last shot of the eighth, and the team shook hands afterward.

Epping scored two in the ninth end and added one in the 10th for an 8-5 win over Team Wild Card’s Mike McEwen.

The winner of the afternoon tiebreaker between Jacobs and Epping was scheduled to face Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador in the 3 vs. 4 Page playoff later Saturday.

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher and Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone played in the 1 vs. 2 Page playoff Saturday afternoon.

The tiebreakers were necessary after Jacobs, Koe, Epping and McEwen finished the round-robin at 7-4.

Bottcher finished 10-1, and Dunstone was 8-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.

