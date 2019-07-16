 Skip to main content

Jamal Murray headlines invitees to Canada's basketball World Cup training camp

Jamal Murray headlines invitees to Canada’s basketball World Cup training camp

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets is one of 29 players invited to Canada's camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press

Jamal Murray headlined a group of 29 players invited to Canada’s training camp on Tuesday ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Murray averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds for Denver this past season, guiding the upstart Nuggets to within a game of the Western Conference finals. The 22-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., agreed to a five-year, US$170 million contract extension with Denver on July 1, the richest deal for a Canadian player in NBA history.

“Being asked to represent your country is a tremendous honour and we’re excited about the group of athletes that we have invited to training camp next month in Toronto,” Rowan Barrett, Canada Basketball’s general manager for its men’s teams, said in a statement. “These athletes demonstrate the depth of talent we now have in our country, as we prepare to meet the challenge of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.”

RJ Barrett, who was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks at this year’s NBA Draft, is also on the list of invitees. The son of Rowan Barrett and godson of Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash, the younger Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Duke University last season.

Other notables include Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson and Miami Heat centre Kelly Olynyk.

A total of 17 NBA players were invited to the camp, but former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins was not one of them. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Basketball Canada said a finalized list of training camp attendees will be announced prior to the start of camp.

Canada will open exhibition play with a two-game series against Nigeria, with games in Toronto and Winnipeg on Aug. 7 and 9 respectively.

The World Cup will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. Canada is in a group with Australia, Lithuania, and Senegal, considered by many to be the toughest group in the tournament.

