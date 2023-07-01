Open this photo in gallery: Chicago Sky coach James Wade during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, June 22, 2023The Associated Press

The Chicago Sky say head coach and general manager James Wade is joining the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach.

Wade led Chicago to its first Women’s National Basketball Association title in 2021 and compiled an 81-59 record since taking the top job in 2019.

He’s previously coached with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago says Wade will be replaced by Emre Vatansever as interim general manager and head coach.

Wade joins the coaching staff of new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic.

Rajakovic replaced Nick Nurse, who led the Raptors to its first-ever NBA title but was fired after four years in the role.

Nurse recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers as its latest head coach.

With files from the Associated Press