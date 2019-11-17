 Skip to main content

Jamie Benn scores overtime winner as Stars take 5-4 victory over Oilers

Shane Jones
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Dallas Stars' Jamie Oleksiak (2) and Edmonton Oilers' Matt Benning (83) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner as the Dallas Stars bounced back for a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Benn scored for the first time in 16 games, sending home a backhand shot 1:14 into the extra frame

Jason Dickinson, Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars (11-8-2), who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games and have won 10 of their last 12.

Jujhar Khaira had a pair of goals, and Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear also responded for the Oilers (13-6-3), who have lost two of their last three.

Dallas started the scoring nine minutes into the opening period as the Oilers failed to clear the zone. Dickinson ended up with the puck in the slot, beating Edmonton starter Mikko Koskinen to the glove side.

It only took the Oilers 11 seconds to counter as Khaira won a puck battle on the boards and muscled it past Stars goalie Ben Bishop.

Koskinen stretched out to make a massive glove save on Nick Caamano with six minutes left in the first to preserve the tie.

Edmonton surged ahead with 34 seconds remaining in the first period as McDavid blazed in on the net, with a big rebound coming out to Draisaitl. The NHL’s leading point-getter scored his 16th goal of the season, extending his point streak to 12 games. McDavid improved his own point streak to seven games.

Dallas tied the game back up 48 seconds into the second as Jamie Benn made a nice feed in front to a pinching Heiskanen for the goal.

The Oilers regained the lead three minutes later as McDavid dropped a pass back to Khaira, who scored his second of the game and third goal of the season. Bishop was yanked from the Stars net after allowing three goals on 15 shots, replaced by Anton Khubodin.

Edmonton made it 4-2 on the power play with just over a minute to play in the middle frame as McDavid made a deft pass to Bear, who had activated from the point.

Dallas came back five minutes into the third as Comeau whacked a bouncing puck into the net.

The Stars kept pressing and were rewarded with 1:49 to play in the third when Seguin scored on a one-timer, his 600th career regular season point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.

