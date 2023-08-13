Open this photo in gallery: Italy's Jannik Sinner won his first Masters 1000 title by taking down Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open final in Toronto on Aug. 13, 2023.Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open in Toronto on Sunday, beating the breakout player of the week and catapulting to a career-high ranking on the ATP Tour.

Before a sellout crowd at Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium, Italy’s world No. 8 won his first Masters 1000 title by taking down Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the final, 6-4, 6-1.

The 21-year-old from San Candido, Italy climbed into the stands after the victory and embraced coach Darren Cahill.

Sinner’s stellar showing in Toronto will send him to the No. 6 spot in the ATP rankings on Monday, as he leapfrogs Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.

“It means a lot,” Sinner said in his postmatch courtside interview with Sportsnet. “When you work hard, such a result can help you, and in your mind, it makes you feel like you’re doing the right things with the team. … I’m happy to share this with all the people who are close to me every day.”

Sinner had also provided the tournament with one of its unforgettable highlights in the semi-finals on Saturday night. He endured a remarkable 46-shot rally with 12th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States, during which both players sprinted around the court non-stop for more than a minute.

Sinner and de Minaur had met four times before, with the Italian winning them all. They know each other well – in fact the two also teamed up as doubles partners in Toronto.

Open this photo in gallery: Sinner hoists the National Bank Open trophy after defeating Minaur.John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

For the third successive year, the men’s final at the solo Canadian tour stop had an unseeded finalist. This year it was de Minaur, the world No. 18, who slayed a trio of seeded players en route to the final – 11th-seeded Cameron Norrie, eighth seed Taylor Fritz and the No. 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev (the 2021 champ in Toronto). The Australian will now gain a career-high ranking of No. 12.

Sinner set the tone in Sunday’s singles final by breaking de Minaur at the first opportunity. De Minaur, who outlasted opponents all week, didn’t have the same energy on Sunday. Both fought windy conditions, and the Australian broke back to keep things even for much of the first set, before the Italian dominated the second set. It lasted just 90 minutes.

Sinner won just over US$1.02-million of the tournament’s US$7.6-million in prize money, with de Minaur winning US$556,630.

The Toronto tournament set an attendance record. Tennis Canada confirmed that more than 175,000 went through the turnstiles, surpassing the mark of 160,508 set in 2004.

Most of the ATP Tour’s big names, except Novak Djokovic, were in Toronto this week, including Carlos Alcaraz, the wildly popular Spanish world No. 1, playing in his first tournament since toppling Djokovic to win Wimbledon. The 20-year-old advanced until Friday night when he lost to American Tommy Paul.

Despite not playing on the weekend, the Spaniard drew big crowds throughout – even for his early week practice sessions, when he hit across the net from other Tour standouts, such as Medvedev and Holger Rune.

“The buzz around him is something we’ve never seen before,” tournament director Karl Hale said of the world’s top-ranked player. “Opening weekend, the fans that were courtside to get autographs, we have never seen that in the history of our tournament. It really bodes well for the future of our sport that he is taking the torch from the Big Three.”

Some changes are ahead for the National Bank Open, which runs simultaneously in Toronto and Montreal every August. The tournaments – 1000-level events on the WTA and ATP Tours – are inching toward equal prize money, with the WTA players receiving incremental gains in winnings until the pay gap is finally closed in 2027.

Both tournaments are set to expand from seven-day main draw competitions to 12 days in 2025, with the player fields increasing to 96 players from 56. Hale said the tournament site at York University can handle more players and a longer event – everything from the practice courts to the locker rooms and the transportation logistics.

“All of those services will have to be expanded, but we have the capacity here to house that,” Hale said. “So it’s not a worry for us.”

In 2024, the tournaments (the women in Toronto and the men in Montreal) will fall directly after a huge event on the tennis calendar, the Paris Olympics.

The Olympic tournament will run from July 27 to Aug. 4, 2024, ending on a Sunday. Hale confirmed the National Bank Open in Toronto expects to alter its usual Monday-to-Sunday schedule for 2024, to better accommodate the players. The main draw in Toronto will start on Tuesday Aug. 6, with the final taking place the following Monday.

Still, it will necessitate a speedy trip to Canada for players in France.

Another challenge – the Olympics will be contested at Roland Garros on clay. Players will need to make a fast change to hard court in Canada.

Each summer, Hale is asked about the idea of a retractable roof – to avoid rain delays – over the Sobeys Stadium centre court. Sunday, he said while they explored a roof before the pandemic, the expensive item has moved down the list of priorities.

“It’s not on the top of the plate at this time,” Hale said of the roof. “We’ll continue to look at it, but it’s not something that’s going to happen imminently. We have a 12-day model coming up, so that’s what we’re looking at.”