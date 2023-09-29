Open this photo in gallery: Japan's players bow in front of the fans after the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Samoa, at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)Christophe Ena/The Associated Press

Japan teamwork trumped Samoa individual power and won their Rugby World Cup match by a surprisingly comfortable 28-22 on Thursday.

With Argentina expected to earn a bonus-point win against Chile on Saturday, Japan’s last Pool D match with the Pumas next week will be a winner-takes-all fight for a quarter-final spot.

Samoa’s bid for a first quarter-final since 1995 was terminated, and its second straight defeat advanced idle pool leader England to the quarter-finals.

The Japanese reached the quarters for the first time at their home World Cup in 2019 but their form and results this year suggested they were way off the pace to challenge again. But they were patient and smart and disciplined at Stadium de Toulouse, and Samoa was not.

A late converted try gave Samoa 90-odd seconds to pull off a miracle comeback. They forced a lineout on halfway but the throw-in was stolen and Japan beat Samoa for a third Rugby World Cup in a row.

Fullback Lomano Lemeki, playing after the tournament-ending injury to Semisi Masirewa, highlighted his first start in nearly two years with breaks that led to Japan’s first two tries for back-rowers Pieter Labuschagne and Michael Leitch.

They led 17-3 until Shota Horie’s yellow card cancelled a yellow to Samoa’s Jonathan Taumateine, and Samoa drove hooker Seilala Lam over the line just before halftime.

Samoa’s second yellow card in the 47th cost it dearly. Winger Ben Lam, in only his second test, shoulder-tackled Labuschagne in the head.

Before the card was upgraded to red by the bunker, Japan turned the penalty into a corner lineout and mauled captain Kazuki Himeno for a third try.

Rikiya Matsuda couldn’t convert from the sideline, missing his first goal kick in the tournament after 13 successive shots across three matches. But then he made two more penalties to keep the scoreboard pressure on Samoa.