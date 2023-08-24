Japan’s Yuka Saso is the first-round leader at the CPKC Women’s Open.

She fired a 6-under 66 in the morning wave of the first round of the Canadian women’s golf championship.

Sweden’s Linn Grant had the best round of the afternoon wave, shooting a 5-under 67 to sit alone in second.

Hamilton’s Alena Sharp is the low Canadian with a 3-under 69.

Sharp is tied for third with China’s Weiwei Zhang, Americans Rose Zhang and Danielle Kang, as well as South Korea’s Sei Young Kim and Jin Young Ko.

Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club is hosting the event.

The course was originally supposed to host the event in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it by three years.

There are 15 Canadians in the field at the only LPGA Tour event north of the border.