Sports

Jays, Leafs, Raptors, TFC, Argos team up to create special assistance fund for event staff

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Signs announcing suspension of the NHL, NBA, and NLL, is taped to the wall by the ticket windows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on March 12, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto’s five prominent sports organizations have teamed together to create a special assistance fund for event staff affected by the suspension of all major sports in the city.

The “Team Toronto Fund” was announced on Sunday in a joint statement by the Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, and Argonauts.

The program is designed to further assist arena, stadium and support staff should they be in need of extra financial assistance due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says that team management, coaches, and players from all five teams will contribute to the fund “to provide additional aid to the many workers that support them each and every day and night.”

The Blue Jays are owned by Rogers Communications and play their home games at Rogers Centre, while the other four are under the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment umbrella.

The Leafs and Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena while the Argos and TFC call BMO Field home.

MLSE also unveiled details of a program to assist close to 4,000 part-time and event staff at Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field and Coca-Cola Coliseum, home to the American Hockey League’s Marlies, on Friday.

The NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS and CFL, along with the AHL, halted their seasons this week amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

