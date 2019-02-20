 Skip to main content

Jennifer Jones and Robyn Silvernagle get much-needed wins at Scotties

Jennifer Jones and Robyn Silvernagle get much-needed wins at Scotties

SYDNEY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Team Canada skip Jennifer Jones releases a rock at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Feb. 19, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle and Team Canada’s Jennifer Jones posted big wins on Wednesday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Silvernagle beat Yukon’s Nicole Baldwin 6-4, while Jones’s Manitoba rink topped Kelli Sharpe of Newfoundland and Labrador 8-4 at the Canadian women’s curling championship.

With the wins, Silvernagle and Jones both improved to 4-2 and guaranteed themselves of at least a spot in a tiebreaker game for the championship round, which starts on Thursday.

Jones and Silvernagle sit one win behind the Pool B co-leaders — Suzanne Birt of Prince Edward Island and Casey Scheidegger’s wild-card team.

P.E.I hammered Kerry Galusha 15-5, dropping the Northwest Territories rink to fifth in Pool B at 3-3.

Scheidegger’s Alberta rink beat Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick 7-3.

The final Pool B draw was scheduled for Wednesday night.

The final Pool A draw was slated for Wednesday afternoon. Alberta’s Chelsea Carey (6-0) secured first in Pool A on Tuesday, leaving Manitoba’s Tracy Fleury, Ontario’s Rachel Homan, Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville and B.C.’s Sarah Wark (all 4-2) in the battle for the other three playoff spots.

The top four teams in each pool advance to championship round play. The Page playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday.

