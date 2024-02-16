Open this photo in gallery: Jennifer JonesPhoto illustration The Globe and Mail. Source photo Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/The Canadian Press

One of Canada’s greatest skips said this week that she will retire from women’s curling at the end of this season. The announcement coincides with the opening of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which will be her 18th and final appearance at the national championship event she’s won a record-tying six times.

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones, 49, said she wants to spend more time with her two daughters. The Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion will continue curling mixed doubles with her husband Brent Laing, hoping that will make it a little easier to leave the game she loves.

WEEKENDS WITH

What does it feel like to be playing the Scotties for the last time?

It’s going to be beyond emotional, but I will be lost in the joy of curling and the amazing atmosphere of the Scotties. I think the ice will have never smelled better. If you’re looking for one word, I would say surreal. Hard to believe the time has come.

Do you have a standout memory from the Scotties?

I think it’s got to be the first, that dramatic win in 2005 in Newfoundland, and we won with what was known as ‘the shot.’ It’s kind of known as one of the best shots ever to win a championship. As a little girl, all I wanted to do was compete in one Scotties, and then we found ourselves in the final and then we had a shot to win the final, and we made it to represent Canada for the first time. It was a dream-come-true moment.

Is there another occupation that you might have pursued if not law and curling?

If I didn’t love curling I would have gone into medicine. That is what I always wanted to do. But I didn’t know how to do both. And for some reason, I felt like I could be a lawyer and a curler, and I’ve managed to do it.

What are the most challenging parts of being both a lawyer and a world-class curler?

Honestly, I remember once we were at a world championship, and I had a deal closing and I remember taking conference calls between the semi-final and the final, because I had to figure out something for a transaction. That was probably the biggest moment to balance.

You also team up with your spouse in world-class competition. What is that like?

Honestly, how lucky am I? Brent and I met during curling and we get to train together and even when we were playing four-person, we would train together and try to make each other better, and then all of a sudden we get to compete and share the ice together? It’s unbelievable. Then we won the Canadian championship last year and got to experience being Team Canada together. We always say it’s one of the highlights of both of our careers because we’re usually in the stands cheering each other on. Then we got to share the ice together and have our kids there to experience it with us.

When and where are you happiest?

Anywhere with my family. I’d say at our cottage, when it’s quiet and I can hear the kids laughing and splashing in the water.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My family, my girls. Winning the Olympics is kind of an easy answer, but I think my greatest achievement is being able to have a family and also strive to be the best in the sport. My girls, all they talk about is chasing dreams because they’ve watched us do it. They’re now 11 and 7, and they feel like everybody can go to the Olympics.

What is your greatest regret?

Not medaling in Beijing. You feel like you let Canada down. You just know that it’s so hard to get there. I felt like we performed better than our results indicated. One shot here or there and it could have been a different story, so I do regret that.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Olympic gold medal. It’s the possession that I never thought I’d ever own. When I got it, it felt like an out-of-body experience.

What’s your greatest fear?

That something happens to my children. Everything else I can deal with.

Who is a person you admire?

My mom. She is 80 and still watches our kids every time we go away. She drives on the 400, drives them to all their activities. She’s always seen the brightest things in life. The glass is always half full. She has shown me how to live life and not be scared. She still teaches me. She’s the most amazing woman I’ve ever met.

If you could change one thing about yourself what would it be?

That I could say ‘no’ more.

On what occasion might you lie?

To protect my kids.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Being a good skier. I’ve never I’ve never been able to ski because of curling, and my kids love to ski. I’ve tried it and I’m not good! I can’t really do it because I can’t take the risk of getting hurt. When I’m older, I’ll try to get good so I can participate with my family when I’m done curling.

What do you value most in your teammates?

Loyalty, like always having each other’s backs.

Any books or authors that have resonated with you?

I read lots of fiction. No particular favourite authors, but nothing too heavy. Life is heavy enough. My mind is always going, so when I read, I want something to take me away to fantasyland.

What is an invitation you would love to receive?

A Taylor Swift concert.

Are there any all-time-great curlers that you wish you could have experienced curling with?

Yeah, it would be interesting to play with your competitors, to put together a team of all-time greats. Probably Sandra Schmirler because I got to play against her but never with her. Probably Eve Muirhead and Alina Paetz maybe, people that I’ve played against and respect so much, but never got to share the same team with. That would be fun.

Are there any non-curlers you would love to teach the game to? Or is it misery to curl with people who don’t know what they’re doing?

Not at all, that would be great! It would probably be my girlfriends – and it’s hard to just pick three – but all of my friends who have cheered me on forever, to get them on the ice and show them why I love it so much.

What is it like for you to watch the women’s professional sports ecosystem grow?

It’s so empowering. I’m very fortunate that I was a part of the growth in women’s curling and we had equal TV time. We get numbers that are on par with the men so we’ve had a lot of exposure. To be in a place now where women’s sport is so prevalent and to watch all these women on TV showing how great they can be. My two daughters, who love sports, there’s going to be so many they could pursue, and they will have an opportunity to strive for that. My role models growing up were always men. I strived to be as good as them. And now there are so many female role models in sports for these young women. My daughter recently was studying about one of the first female doctors and what she had to go through to go to medical school. She was like ‘wow, women used to not be able to go to medical school?’ That was so foreign to her. So I’m hoping that we say the same thing about women in pro sports soon, that it’s just commonplace.