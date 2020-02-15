 Skip to main content

Sports

Jennifer Jones gains entry into Hearts field, beats Tracy Fleury 8-7 in wild-card game

Donna Spencer
Moose Jaw, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Team Wild Card 2 skip Jennifer Jones makes a shot during the wild card game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Jennifer Jones advanced to the main draw of the Canadian women’s curling championship with an 8-7 win over Tracy Fleury in Friday’s wild-card game.

Jones will play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the 15th time in her career starting Saturday.

The six-time champ from Winnipeg will compete as Team Wild Card for the first time since the play-in game was introduced to the tournament format in 2018.

The two top-ranked women’s teams in Curling Canada’s Canadian Team Rankings System (CTRS) that didn’t win their province or territory got another chance at the Hearts in the sudden-death play-in game.

Fleury was ranked No. 1 and Jones No. 3 in Friday’s all-Manitoba affair. Fleury scored three in the ninth end to draw even.

Jones had last-rock advantage coming home. The skip drew against two Fleury counters for the win.

