Two more rinks are joining the 18-team field at the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Curling Canada says that Team Jennifer Jones and Team Rachel Homan will play at the national women’s curling championship in Calgary in February.

The organization says those rinks earned spots as pre-qualified teams based on their rankings from last season.

Team Kerri Einarson locked up its spot as defending champion by winning the 2023 Scotties crown in Kamloops, B.C.

Curling Canada announced changes to its qualification structure last April. A fourth pre-qualified team – based on 2023-24 rankings – will join the three early entries and the 14 provincial/territorial champions at the playdowns.

Competition begins Feb. 16 at the WinSport Event Centre.