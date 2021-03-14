 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Jets down Leafs 5-2 to take two of three from North Division leaders

Joshua Clipperton
Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Jets centre Mason Appleton (22) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during second period NHL action in Toronto on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Adam Lowry scored the winner in the third period and added an assist Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton, also with a goal and an assist each, and Paul Stastny provided the rest of the offence for Winnipeg (17-8-2). Laurent Brossoit, who got the start for the visitors in place of Connor Hellebuyck, stopped 20 shots.

William Nylander and Jake Muzzin replied for Toronto (19-8-2), while Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for the North Division leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs, who beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime Thursday after dropping three straight in regulation, have a quick turnaround with a game against the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday, while the Jets welcome the Montreal Canadiens for a pair beginning Monday.

Lowry snapped a 2-2 tie at 7:39 of the third after Andersen couldn’t control a dump in at the side of his net. Appleton was quickest to the loose puck and feathered a pass through the legs of Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott for Lowry to bury his fifth of the season and first in 20 games.

Winnipeg stretched that lead to 4-2 on the power play with 5:26 left in regulation when Ehlers, who had two goals and an assist Thursday, ripped his 14th past Andersen.

The Jets got a 5-on-3 man advantage after Zach Hyman went off for interference and Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was assessed a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Scheifele promptly put things out of reach with 3:28 left when he scored his 12th — and first in eight games — upstairs.

Winnipeg went up 1-0 just 1:41 into the second when Lowry’s pass in front went in off a streaking Appleton’s skate alone in front for his eighth.

The Jets got their first power play of the night when Zach Bogosian slashed Blake Wheeler on a partial breakaway, but the Leafs registered the team’s first short-handed goal of the season when Muzzin joined the rush and took a feed from Mitch Marner before burying his second upstairs at 5:03.

Story continues below advertisement

Mathieu Perreault then came close to getting the visitors back in front only to see his shot off a scramble go under Andersen and miss the net.

After watching Hellebuyck frustrate the Leafs much of the last two games — Toronto outshot Winnipeg a combined 77-50 and held a 142-83 edge in attempts on goal against the reigning Vezina Trophy winner — Brossoit didn’t look great on Nylander’s go-ahead effort 2:09 later when he faked pass on a 2-on-1 before firing his 12th off the backup netminder’s stick.

But the Jets made it 2-2 with 3:26 left in the period when Stastny tipped his ninth past Andersen following Scheifele’s initial shot.

The Leafs appeared to go ahead at 1:25 of the opening period when Pierre Engvall popped the top off Brossoit’s water bottle with what would have been the game’s first shot, but the Jets correctly challenged for a Toronto hand pass earlier in the sequence.

Ehlers fired high over Andersen’s net on a 2-on-1 break a couple of minutes later before the Leafs goaltender denied Andrew Copp on another odd-man rush late to close out a relatively uneventful first.

Notes: Toronto forward Joe Thornton played the 1,653rd regular-season game of his career to pass Mark Recchi and into sole possession of sixth on the NHL’s all-time list. … Muzzin’s goal was also his first in 20 games. … Winnipeg defenceman Logan Stanley picked up his first NHL point with the second assist on Stastny’s equalizer in the second. … The Leafs and Jets play six more times over the next six weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies