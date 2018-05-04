Jets’ home-ice win streak comes to an end with Game 4 loss to Predators

The Winnipeg Jets ran into a little turbulence on the route to the Stanley Cup on Thursday night. Canada’s team, at least the only one remaining in the playoffs, lost to the Nashville Predators 2-1 at Bell MTS Place.

It leaves the best-of-seven, second-round series tied at two wins apiece. Two of the final three games, if a third is necessary, will be played in Music City.

The series shifts to Nashville on Saturday, with Game 6 back in Winnipeg on Monday. A Game 7 would be contested May 10 at Bridgestone Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Hartman emerged from traffic in front of the net to flip a puck past Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets’ goalkeeper, with 2:40 left in the first period.

P.K. Subban, booed nonstop by Winnipeg’s rabid supporters, hushed them up – a bit –when he scored on a one-timer with 6:17 left in the second. It was his third power-play goal in as many games.

Open this photo in gallery P.K. Subban celebrates his goal in Game 4. Jason Halstead/Getty Images

Patrik Laine scored on a power play with 50 seconds left and Hellebuyck pulled from the ice to make it 2-1.

The loss was the Jets’ first at home since Feb. 27, also against Nashville. They had won 13 times in a row since at Bell MTS Place, the league’s most difficult arena for visiting teams.

The downtown rink is the smallest in the NHL, and the Jets’ white-clad faithful create an ear-splitting din. Knowing their team was a victory away from gaining a stranglehold on the series made them even more deafening than usual at the onset.

They roared and waved white towels before the puck dropped and began taunting Pekka Rinne, the Predators goalie, less than two minutes into the game.

Subban received an even ruder reception. Chants of “Subban sucks” reverberated around the rink early on. At the end of pre-game warm-ups, the Nashville defenceman had lingered until only him and Jets centre Mark Scheifele remained on the ice. Fans couldn’t have booed louder if they tried.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The cheering grew with the game’s early frantic pace. The teams picked up where they left off on Tuesday, a wildly entertaining contest with lots of hard hitting that the Jets won, 7-4.

The Predators’ Roman Josi was penalized for crosschecking Scheifele, but Winnipeg’s power play was immediately negated when Laine rushed to his teammate’s defence. Dustin Byfuglien then began tossing his 260 pounds around; at one point, within a span of seconds, he sent Subban cartwheeling and crushed Viktor Arvidsson against the boards.

The series matches the league’s top teams during the regular season in terms of points. Both feature high-powered offenses and defences that are stingy against most everyone but each other. Pushing and shoving abounds after the whistle, there are numerous scrums around the goalies.

“The games are intense,” Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg’s captain, said after practice Wenesday. “There is no hitting for the sake of hitting. It is mostly clean and hard and that is the way you want it.”

The teams combined for 20 goals in the previous two games, and 25 over the first three, but were confronted this time by better goal-keeping.

Open this photo in gallery Ryan Hartman grabs a loose puck to score against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4. Jason Halstead/Getty Images

Hellebuyck recorded 95 saves in Games 2 and 3, but Rinne was so miffed near the end of Tuesday’s loss that he slashed the Jets’ Adam Lowry across his back.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams had good chances early on, with Rinne and trading saves and thwarting the efforts.

“This series is not fun for a goalie,” Hellebuyck said. He entered Game 4 having won 12 straight at home. “It is just the way we play each other. It happened all season and has continued in the playoffs.”

The game was evenly played until Hartman found the back of the net. The Jets were forced to play catch-up from then on, and were never able to overtake the Predators. Rinne shut them down effectively for the first time in the series, making 32 saves. (The Predators had gone ahead 3-0 on Tuesday before giving up four goals in a row. They tied it at 4 early in the third scored three times in three minutes in the third.)

Hellebuyck played well despite allowing two to get passed. He saved 27.

Both teams have received strong performances from top players, and some unexpected ones as well. Scheifele entered Game 4 with eight goals in as many playoff games. Acquired at the trade deadline, Paul Stastny had nine points for the Jets in eight games, and acquired at the trade deadline, and Byfuglien had 10.

Brandon Tanev, a defenceman with 10 goals in 115 regular season games, had scored in four straight games. Until the playoffs, he had never scored in back-to-back games.

For Nashville, usual suspects Filip Forsberg (five goals and six assists) and Ryan Johansen (four and five) have been carrying the load. Winger Austin Watson, who had 19 points in regular season, had five goals and three assists through the Predators’ first nine postseason games.

Subban, who seems impervious to all of the taunting, is among the playoff scoring leaders for defenceman with eight points in six games against Minnesota and four versus the Jets.

Game 4 showed that Nashville will not bow out of the postseason easily. They were the best team in the NHL from start to finish all year.

The Jets weren’t far behind them, and set franchise records with 53 wins during the regular season and 114 points.

The Predators were the only ones any better, and were again on Thursday night.