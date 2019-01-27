Jill Brothers edges Mary-Anne Arsenault to secure N.S. berth at Scotties

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia skip Jill Brothers at the 2016 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Grande Prairie, Alta. (File Photo). JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Jill Brothers will represent host Nova Scotia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after a 6-5 victory over Mary-Anne Arsenault in Sunday’s provincial final at the Dartmouth Curling Club.

Brothers stole two points in the 10th end to lock up a berth in the Feb. 15-24 national women’s curling championship at Sydney’s Centre 200.

The Halifax skip made it a one-point game in the ninth by delivering a draw against four. Brothers then put the pressure on the five-time national champion in the final end.

Story continues below advertisement

“They had a miss at lead stones when they tapped us into the rings onto the back button,” Brothers said. “It kind of changed everything in my mind.”

The Brothers’ team froze a stone on top of shot rock with guards in play. When Arsenault was wide with her final angle runback attempt, Brothers booked her ticket for a fourth career Scotties appearance.

She joined a national field that includes Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories, Nunavut’s Jenine Bodner, Quebec’s Gabrielle Lavoie and Team Canada’s Jennifer Jones.

Other rinks who previously locked up berths include Yukon’s Nicole Baldwin, Suzanne Birt of Prince Edward Island and Kelli Turpin of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan is guaranteed a berth in the wild-card game, which determines the 16th and final team in the field, if she doesn’t win the Ontario championship on Saturday.

Andrea Crawford took the New Brunswick title on Sunday by defeating Sarah Mallais 6-3 in Moncton. Finals in Alberta, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan were scheduled for later in the day.

In Gimli, Tracy Fleury was scheduled to play Kerri Einarson for the Manitoba crown. Einarson dumped Darcy Robertson 11-4 in a morning semifinal.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Stettler, Alta., Kelsey Rocque outscored Jodi Marthaller 12-6 to set up a final against Chelsea Carey. In Humboldt, Sask., Sherry Anderson beat Kristen Streifel 9-5 to advance to the final against Robyn Silvernagle.

Also Sunday, two more teams earned berths for the Tim Hortons Brier.

Terry Odishaw will represent New Brunswick after topping James Grattan 7-4 in Moncton. Stuart Thompson took the Nova Scotia crown with a 6-4 win over Jamie Murphy in Dartmouth.

The national men’s curling championship is set for March 1-10 at Westoba Place in Brandon, Man.

Nunavut’s Dave St. Louis, P.E.I.’s John Likely, Quebec’s Martin Crete and Team Canada’s Brad Gushue have already secured spots.

Wild-card teams were added to the national championships last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The two highest-ranked teams who played in provincial/territorial championships are eligible for the play-in game on the eve of the round robin. Winners are known as Team Wild Card.

Homan was supposed to be Team Canada at the 2018 Scotties, but had to decline the berth after winning Canada’s Olympic spot last season.

Curling Canada announced last October that Homan would get to play in the wild-card game if the team doesn’t earn an automatic berth by winning the Ontario final.

Homan, Einarson and Jones own the top three spots on the latest CTRS list. The men’s top three includes Kevin Koe, Brad Jacobs and Brendan Bottcher.