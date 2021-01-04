 Skip to main content
Joe Thornton already on Maple Leafs top line as training camp gets underway

Marty Klinkenberg
TORONTO
He has more career points than Stan Mikita and Dale Hawerchuk and more assists than Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux. He has won an NHL scoring title, a most valuable player award and admiration from most anyone he has skated with or against for 23 years.

Now at 41 and a certain future Hall of Famer, Joe Thornton is settling in among the relative adolescents in the Toronto Maple Leafs dressing quarters. He has been appointed already to the team’s top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, a couple of 23-year-olds, and has begun to assume the role of statesman on a club that brims with talent but has had only moderate success in recent years.

His beard isn’t as bushy as when Toronto’s Nazem Kadri yanked out a handful of his whiskers in a brawl in 2018, but Jumbo Joe’s exuberance and passion for hockey have not gone unnoticed by his new teammates.

“He is a definitely a larger-than-life figure,” Zach Hyman, who is 28 and a fellow left wing on the Maple Leafs, said Monday after the team gathered for its first official day of training camp at the Ford Performance Centre. “He is a guy everybody cares about no matter where he plays.

“Guys have a tremendous amount of stories about him, and I am excited to have a few of my own.”

Thornton strikes an imposing presence at 6-feet-4 and 220 pounds, but is nicknamed Jumbo only partially as a result of his size. The other reason is that he is from St. Thomas in southwestern Ontario where P.T. Barnum’s famous circus elephant died in 1885 after it was struck by a train.

After seven-plus seasons in Boston and 15 in San Jose, and serving as captain for both, he signed as free agent with Toronto in October for one year and a salary of US$700,000. That is quite a lot to pound nails for a living, but a pittance for a fellow who has accumulated 1,509 points in 1,636 games since 1997 during the regular season. To put that into perspective, Matthews and Marner, the faces of the US$1.5-billion franchise, were born that very same year.

“In Joe’s case, there wasn’t much of a decision for me when we looked at how we wanted to build our team and he showed interest,” Sheldon Keefe, the Toronto head coach, said. Keefe didn’t hesitate to place Thornton on a line with two players 18 years his junior. “We want to use Joe’s strengths. He has an elite game, and playing him with elite players sets him up for success.” Thornton is coming off a year with the Sharks where he had only seven goals, which ties for the second-fewest single-season total in his career.

He says he feels rejuvenated in these new surroundings and speaks with an authority and confidence built over many years.

“I’ve got no stress, honestly,” Thornton said in a video call with journalists. “I quarantined with some of the guys here for 14 days and felt comfortable right off the hop.

“I am impressed by the talent these guys have. Being around youthful energy is exciting. I am feeling young again and it is a good feeling. There is lots of laughter in the room.”

The Maple Leafs were ousted from the Stanley Cup play-in tournament in five games this summer and failed to win a playoff series in the three seasons before that. They have not won a round since 2004.

“Whatever has happened in the past doesn’t matter to me,” Thornton said. He has done just about everything in hockey but win a Stanley Cup. “It’s a new slate. I’ve stressed to these guys to enjoy what they do and put the work in, and they’ll do fine.”

Hyman is enthused that Toronto will have Thornton on its side when the regular season starts on Jan. 13 when the Montreal Canadiens visit Scotiabank Arena. All 31 teams are playing 56-game abbreviated schedules because of COVID-19, and the seven teams from Canada will compete in the same division.

Along with Thornton, the Maple Leafs signed 32-year-old right wing Wayne Simmonds, who has played for five NHL teams over a dozen seasons.

“It’s fantastic having them around,” Hyman said. “Both have a ton of experience and bring more energy to the locker room every day. I am excited to come to the rink and learn from them.

Thornton played for HC Davos of the Swiss National League this fall to keep fit and is gregarious as ever.

“I feel comfortable,” he said. “I tend to play hard with a smile on my face. That’s when I tend to play best.”

