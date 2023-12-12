On its face, the LIV Golf tour makes no sense. Nobody watches it and nobody cares about the results.

The best players who’ve defected aren’t missed because, at least for now, you can still watch them four times a year at the majors. Nobody needs their Phil Mickelson fix so bad that they can’t wait for the Masters.

If LIV was a restaurant, it would be the sort where they’d spend a fortune on tacky upgrades, you’d never see anyone in there and one night it would ‘accidentally’ burn down.

But LIV does one thing really well – isolate and highlight Western hypocrisy.

Jon Rahm is the most recent, and possibly best, example. Rahm joined LIV last week. On Tuesday, the PGA barred him.

What that means in effect is nothing. Rahm will make a fortune carrying water for the Saudi regime and still get his chances for glory at the majors, none of which are controlled by the PGA. It’s easy work for dumb money.

Rahm was meant to be one of the stalwarts. Though Spanish, Rahm has been in the U.S. so long that he sounds like he’s from Tampa. He even looks like he’s from Tampa. When you see him, you think, ‘Now there is a man who wouldn’t try to jump the line at Red Lobster.’

Rahm’s cosmopolitan-good-ol’-boy thing might not work in every sport, but it is magical for golf’s image. After Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, he might’ve been LIV’s No. 1 target from the jump.

But when the oil-money gold rush started in the spring of 2022, Rahm was the most articulate defender of the status quo.

“When [Rahm’s wife] Kelley and I first started talking when this thing happened, would our lifestyle change if I got $400-million? No,” he said. “Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I’ve made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. … I want to play against the best in the world. I’m interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that.”

That answer worked because it attacked the main issue – money.

The PGA’s other player-defenders couldn’t bring themselves to say the dirtiest word in pro sport. A few tried to nod at the politics, but they didn’t have the knowledge or the ethical standing to fully engage the topic. They all sounded like they were reciting an oath of service.

But Rahm came off like a real person making a point you could understand. He wasn’t offended by the idea of working for a bunch of scary so-and-so’s. He was already so rich that he just didn’t see the point. So he wasn’t interested.

As people lined up to jeer Mickelson & Co, Rahm was the counter-example. Why are you so greedy? Why can’t you be like this working-class 1 per center over here?

As it turns out, Rahm wasn’t explaining or defending anything. He was negotiating. The insertion of an oddly specific number now seems like what it probably was – an invitation to a follow-up offer. It took him a while to get one he preferred.

These sorts of deals are never officially announced, but they have to be known. That’s the purpose of paying this much money – to make headlines and provoke awe. It’s getting harder to do because the Saudis keep raising the table limit.

The number that got everybody whistling here was Rahm’s signing bonus – a reported US$300-million.

You think Shohei Ohtani’s agent is a genius for figuring out how to stiff California on state income tax by deferring salary into the next decade? Rahm’s agent has figured out a way to pay zero tax, right now.

This deal makes his client the highest paid athlete ever. In real terms, no one else is even close.

That sounds big. It isn’t. The golfing result of this seismic deal is nil.

A year and a half ago, Rahm rubbished the LIV format – “shotgun, three days, no cut, to me is not a golf tournament.”

That was back in his talk-like-a-human days. Those are done. When Rahm has spoken since going to LIV, he has a new habit of searching the ceiling of a room as he recites. It is the tic of someone trying to remember a script.

What does he think of the format now? He likes being on a team and that he no longer has a “wave weather difference.”

Okay. Sure.

This isn’t a problem because it’s the whole point. The Saudis didn’t pay for a golfer. What they paid for was this new version of Jon Rahm – a normal, likeable, already rich-and-famous fellow who didn’t need to compromise, but did.

Now he will be on view for years, compromising himself over and over. He’s Riyadh’s private dancer, a dancer for money and any old music will do. The only difference between the song and what we’re seeing here is the number of zeroes on the end of the tip.

Whenever the Western world stands up in the stirrups and begins lecturing the Middle East about its human-rights record, its excesses and its inability to follow orders, the Saudis can point to Jon Rahm. You are him and he is you. A man of principle, but with a price. If you can get the number high enough, like all the rest of you, he’s for sale.

This is the hypocrisy LIV exposes. The rest of us will never get the chance to turn them down. But as long as guys like Rahm keep saying one thing and doing another, they expose our collective values for what they really are – convenient and context-based.

That may not be worth anything in corporate terms, but LIV has nothing to do with the business side of sports. If it did, it would have folded already.

LIV is state-level psychological operation designed to turn the West’s hobbies into sticks with which to beat it. It is a sanctimony alarm and an atomizer of liberal pieties. And it’s working marvellously.