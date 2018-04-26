Jonas Valanciunas, the Raptors’ middleman

After arriving for one of his rare playoff podium appearances, Jonas Valanciunas opened with, “Please, I speak four languages.”

It was a cheeky reference to teammate Serge Ibaka’s multilingual presser of a few days ago. When Kyle Lowry cracked up beside him, Valanciunas could not help himself: “He love that joke.”

This had been a big night for Valanciunas – a pivotal role in choking off a late Washington run. He doesn’t have that sort of outing often.

But even now, he was being reminded of his role in the Raptors’ veteran trio. Where Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are stars, Valanciunas is sidekick and comic relief. If they’re Batman and Robin, he’s Alfred with zingers.

The next day, Valanciunas was asked how many languages he really speaks.

“One,” he said. “Lithuanian.”

And English, obviously.

“Not very good English.”

Maybe a little Russian?

“A little,” he said, growing uncomfortable with the line of questioning. It’s one thing to play the idea for laughs, but this was now veering perilously close to vanity.

Despite his size – or maybe because of it - Valanciunas does not like to stand out.

He wasn’t always that way.

Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas reaches for the ball as Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. chases during Game 2 last week.

He was ballyhooed upon arrival, largely because the team had to wait a year after the draft before he showed up. There is no greater marketing tool than anticipation.

Valanciunas wasn’t meant to be a saviour, but a sort of human sorbet to wash away the taste of Andrea Bargnani. He was going to be the gifted big who cared.

He tried. Oh, how Valanciunas did try. Coach Dwane Casey would often start comments about his newest charge with an indulgent sigh and something like, “God love him, but …”

It took a while to figure out that Valanciunas was never going to be a star. He didn’t have the footwork, or the innate aggression, or it, whatever ‘it’ is. He also had a propensity to get rattled at the wrong moments.

Without anyone ever having to say it out loud, it was agreed that Valanciunas would be good, but not great. It was a small disappointment.

As that realization seeped in over several seasons and his minutes slowly declined, Valanciunas changed.

Six years ago, he was louder and goofier. Bigger, if that makes sense.

An averagely large person can be menacing. But Valanciunas is so enormous – a true 7-footer – that his size renders him a cartoon character. The japing manner in which he came off back then (knock-knock jokes were an early fixation) deepened the impression of cuddliness.

Even his culture shock was cute. He couldn’t figure out the phrase ‘rain cheque’ (“Like, I’m buying the rain?”) or understand the concept of ‘hot’ wings (“I don’t want them cold.”)

He was – and it is hard to think of another pro athlete in Canada who fits this word so well – a darling.

He’s not cuddly any more. Not in public, at least. He’s got quieter. Receded, and not just on the court. He’s not surly in any way. Just … less.

He’s married, had kids, become a multi-multimillionaire and accepted that it’s unlikely that he will be Wilt Chamberlain.

“No egos,” Valanciunas said. “It’s so much better. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

He retains an unusual gentleness and elaborate cordiality.

Before being interviewed, Valanciunas did something no established NBA player does – offer the interviewers a seat.

He even fetched the seats himself and then slowly folded himself down into one like a humungous stroller collapsing. His knees jutted out the width of a hatchback.

That sense of decorum, along with the self-deprecating humour, may be the thing that has given him ballast.

Notoriously, Valanciunas does not feature at the end of tight games. When his counterpart in Miami, Hassan Whiteside, lost those crunch-time minutes for just a few games, he popped his lid in a profane postgame outburst.

“He’s still young,” Valanciunas explained. (Whiteside, 28, is three years older than Valanciunas.)

Valanciunas was raised in what he calls “the old-school European way,” so “what coach says is the last word. ... Maybe sometimes I feel they could be playing me more … but it’s not my decision to make.”

He still wants all those things – to be the focus, to feature at the crucial times. When he dropped out of end-of-game consideration, he didn’t complain. He went to assistant coach Nick Nurse and said, “What the hell I need to do to be in the fourth quarter?”

That conversation resulted in a new “mindset.” The mental reboot has yet to pay regular dividends.

“I’m happy with certain things,” Valanciunas said. “But if you would ask me if you feel good now about yourself, no, I’m not. I see some areas where I can improve. Tremendously.”

Though the playoffs are far from done, he’s already plotting his summer program. He’ll try once again to go from helpful to indispensable. The way he talks about this does not seem urgent, but that tone is Valanciunas’s default setting.

A sudden performance uptick is not impossible. As they say, big men take a while. Though he’s become roster furniture in Toronto, Valanciunas is still only 25 – as young or younger than some of the ‘kids’ on the team.

But there is now a been-there-done-that aura to him that is at odds to the person he was when he arrived.

Does he feel like a veteran yet?

“Close, yeah,” Valanciunas said. “I have some experience. I can say some things I’ve seen over the years. Am I veteran? I’m in the middle.”

What’s the word for someone in the middle?

Valanciunas rocked back slightly, visibly delighted by the foolishness of the question.

He flashed the same sly smile he’d opened with at the presser the night before: “Middle.”