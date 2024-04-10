Jennifer Jones and Brad Jacobs bounced back from lopsided tournament-opening losses with victories in Wednesday’s early draw at the Grand Slam of Curling’s Players’ Championship.

Winnipeg’s Jones, who was defeated 9-2 by Sweden’s Isabella Wrana in Tuesday’s tournament-opening draw, scored one in the seventh end and stole two in the eighth for an 8-5 win over Italy’s Stefania Constantini.

Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., scored two in the eighth end in a 6-5 win over Calgary’s Kevin Koe. He was at the wrong end of a rare curling shutout on Tuesday, losing 9-0 to Scotland’s Bruce Mouat.

The season-ending Players’ Championship will be the last Grand Slam event for Jones, who says she will retire from four-player curling.

Jones has won 17 Grand Slam titles along with six Canadian titles, two world championships and an Olympic gold medal over her career.

In other Draw 4 action, Switzerland’s Xenia Schwaller (1-1) posted a 6-4 win over Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., (0-2) and Scotland’s James Craik (1-1) scored one in an extra end for a 7-6 win over Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller (1-1).

Four draws were scheduled for Wednesday.