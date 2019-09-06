 Skip to main content

Sports Josh Hazlewood takes three late wickets to leave England in trouble at Ashes fourth test

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Josh Hazlewood takes three late wickets to leave England in trouble at Ashes fourth test

Manchester, England
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood took three big wickets in the final hour of play to reduce England to 200-5 on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes test, setting up his team for another great chance for a victory to retain the urn.

Replying to Australia’s 497-8, England was 166-2 – with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 – when Hazlewood’s burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.

Burns edged to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, Root was trapped leg before wicket in Hazlewood’s next over for 71 and Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Ben Stokes (7) and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish. Two-and-a-half hours were lost to rain at the start of the day.

England trailed by 297 runs, and needed 98 more runs to avoid potentially being asked to follow-on.

The teams are at 1-1 with one more test to play, at the Oval next week. The Australians will retain the urn with a win in Manchester.

Hazlewood has figures of 4-48 off 20 overs, having also taken the wicket of nightwatchman Craig Overton off the ninth ball of the day after England resumed on 23-1.

Yet Pat Cummins might have been Australia’s best bowler on Friday, the pacemen somehow not getting a wicket in a superb 10-over spell either side of tea which only went for 22 runs. Root played and missed a number of times as the light started to fade.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter