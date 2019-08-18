 Skip to main content

Jozy Altidore scores in 90th minute to give Toronto FC 2-2 tie with Columbus Crew

Jozy Altidore scores in 90th minute to give Toronto FC 2-2 tie with Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio
The Associated Press
Jozy Altidore scored in the 90th minute to give Toronto FC a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Altidore found an open space on a run into the six-yard box and headed home Auro’s cross to pull Toronto FC (9-10-7) level.

David Accam made it 2-1 for the Crew (7-14-6) in the 82nd minute. Accam got the ball at midfield on the counter from Harrison Afful and sprinted behind a couple of long dribbles until he was in shooting range where he finished a low hard shot into the left corner.

Pedro Santos slide underneath Wil Trapp’s pass with a left-footed finish to tie it for the Crew in the 48th minute.

Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto FC the lead in the 42nd minute with a 25-yard shot.

The Crew improved their unbeaten streak to six games.

