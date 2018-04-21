New York Yankees use seven-run sixth inning to rout Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge hit an early homer off respected Twitter rival Marcus Stroman, then scored on a disputed play during a seven-run burst in the sixth inning that sent the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 Saturday.

Judge put the Yankees up 2-0 with his sixth homer, a two-run drive in the third. It came after Stroman and Judge exchanged tweets at the end of last season during which the Toronto ace said their “future battles will be legendary.”

Judge is now 7 for 16 with four home runs against Stroman (0-2).

It was 3-1 in the sixth when the Yankees loaded the bases with no outs. Aaron Hicks hit a chopper up the first base line and Stroman made a backhanded toss to catcher Luke Maile, trying for a forceout.

The ball bounced off Maile’s glove as Judge slid in safely. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons unsuccessfully argued with plate umpire Will Little that Maile had possession.

Rookie Miguel Andujar added a three-run double and Judge capped the inning with an RBI single.

Montgomery (2-0) pitched six innings and allowed one run on four hits. He worked around three walks, and allowed the leadoff hitter on base in three consecutive innings.

Toronto loaded the bases in the third with one out before Montgomery was able to escape the jam with a strikeout and a popup.

Montgomery and two relievers combined to retire the last 15 Blue Jays batters.

Stroman, a prep star from Long Island, saw his ERA jump to 8.55. Six of the eight runs he surrendered in 5 1/3 innings were earned.

Steve Pearce singled home Randal Grichuk in the fifth. Grichuk was walked twice by Montgomery despite beginning the game with an .088 batting average.