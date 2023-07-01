Open this photo in gallery: The Canadian Press

A goal in extra time from substitute Anderson Julio gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 win and spoiled interim Terry Dunfield’s debut for Toronto FC on Saturday.

After TFC defender Aime Mabika cleared an attempt off the line, Julio smashed in the rebound.

Dunfield replaced a fired Bob Bradley last Monday in the hopes the TFC (3-8-10) can turn around its struggles this Major League Soccer season.

TFC faced a team that has performed well away from Utah this season as Real Salt Lake (8-7-6) extended its road streak to a club record 10 games (8-0-2) with the win at BMO Field.

The visiting side came close late in regulation time. Braian Ojeda whistled a shot from outside the box just wide of the left post off a corner kick in the 80th minute.

TFC keeper Greg Ranjitsingh made a big stop on Diego Luna three minutes later, even though Damir Kreilach was caught offside.

TFC came on in the second half and almost connected for the game’s first goal in the 69th minute.

Substitute Alonso Coello hit the right post after Brandon Servania’s pass deflected to Coello just outside the box.

C.J. Sapong was inside the box four minutes later, spun around and drilled a shot over the Real Salt Lake goal.

Ranjitsingh kept the match scoreless with an excellent save on Luna’s shot from outside the box in the 61st minute.

TFC forward Lorenzo Insigne was replaced by Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to begin the second half. Insigne appeared hobbled late in the opening 45 minutes.

TFC’s best scoring chance in the first half was a weak left-foot shot from Sapong in the centre of the box that was easy to handle for keeper Zac MacMath in the 33rd minute.

Real Salt Lake had the better scoring opportunities in the first half.

Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend made a nice pass to Danny Musovski in the centre of the box, but his right-footed chip landed over the crossbar and on top of the netting in the 26th minute.

TFC avoided a close call when defender Shane O’Neill deflected a pass back to Ranjitsingh off course. Fortunately for O’Neill, the miscue went wide of the goal.

Real Salt Lake’s Luna took a pass from Jefferson Savarino in close, but Luna’s attempt hit the side of the goal in the 37th minute.

Five minutes later, captain Damir Kreslach’s header was tipped over the goal by Ranjitsingh.

TFC was missing four players because of international duties in the Gold Cup. Richie Layrea and Jonathan Orsio were with Canada, while goalie Sean Johnson and Tomas Romero were with the United States and El Salvador, respectively.