After the Jays won a big one on the weekend, starter Chris Bassitt explained how baseball works.

“We have the guys in the room,” Bassitt told reporters. “A lot of guys have false confidence because they want to think they have guys that can get hot and carry teams, but they just don’t have the guys. We have four or five different guys who can easily do that.”

There you go. That’s the secret. Guys.

Not the guys other teams have. They’re not good guys. But these guys in Toronto? Fabulous guys. You might not know it to look at them, or if you watch baseball, but believe you him. They’re the right guys.

Sometimes it feels like the Toronto Blue Jays are not a baseball team, but an ambitious, multiyear experiment in product marketing. If you tell people over and over again that what you’re selling them is incredibly amazing, will they believe you?

Like, if I hand you a rotary dial phone and say, “This is the greatest smartphone ever made,” how many times do I need to repeat that before you start to wonder if I’m right? Rogers Inc. may currently be doing that research.

It’d be one thing if management was the only one constantly pushing this “we are phenomenal despite our record” line. That’s how they hang on to their jobs. But what’s Bassitt’s angle? He gets paid one way or the other.

The news out of that Bassitt scrum was his insistence that the Jays’ so-so offence is actually fantastic, but that that truth is being buried under … the truth, I guess.

“We’re the best pitching staff in the big leagues and we play, I think, the best defence in the big leagues. I think the hitting side of it all, I think the story of our hitters not being great is skewed.”

Skewed by whom, we are forced to wonder. Those skunks at the Elias Sports Bureau? Are they the ones spreading this whole “16th in total runs and 13th in team slugging” rumour?

Because while it is objectively true that the Jays are a not-so-great hitting team, you should ask yourself whose interest it’s in to promote that agenda. The New York Yankees, perhaps? And where is Elias based? You guessed right. So don’t be fooled by the lamestream media and math. Draw your own conclusions.

The fanbase has become so inured to this line of delusionally optimistic agit-prop that it was not worth mentioning that a Blue Jays player just claimed Toronto is the best team in baseball. How else are you supposed to interpret someone saying his side is the very best in two phases of the game and right up there in the third?

If a Met or an Astro said it, it’d be lighting up the baseball news cycle. But even the Americans have become bored of the Blue Jays’ institutional windbaggery. They aren’t worth making fun of any more.

Even as they were pushing themselves back into the wild-card conversation by sweeping the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, the Jays couldn’t live up to Bassitt’s hype. The Jays didn’t beat Boston. Boston beat Boston.

The good news is that the Jays have wrestled back control of the playoff steering wheel. After an off-day Monday, they will take on the moribund New York Yankees in the Bronx. Then it’s off to Tampa to see whether the Rays want to sprint into the playoffs, or do it at more a slow jog.

New York is in whatever stage follows the 18-wheeler going off the season’s cliff and exploding. The rescue operation? Clean-up? The Yankees’ job right now is figuring out who’s getting fired and resting up for next year. They are so ripe for picking, they should be falling off the vine.

Out in the West, the Jays’ three main rivals will spend the last two weeks of the season knocking each other off. Seattle plays either the Texas Rangers or Houston Astros in all of their final 10 games. One of those three teams is not coming out of that alive.

If we can agree that’s the case, Toronto would have to stage a collapse right up there with the Maginot Line in order to miss the playoffs.

But assuming you care about how this turns out, ask yourself this – how confident are you right now?

There is a statistical world in which the Yankees can still catch the Jays. They play each other six times in the next while. New York trails Toronto by seven games.

If this is the greatest team in baseball, you’re not even a little worried. But I’ll bet you are.

Because figuring out how to blow this sure thing would be so Blue Jays. That’s their real M.O. They are the highly advertised gang that couldn’t shoot, never mind straight.

They cannot stop talking about how close they are, even as the finish line continues to recede. Every small victory is D-Day and every disaster is something we don’t ever talk about.

You’d like to say they are now in no-excuse territory, but we know they aren’t. There’s always going to be a reason things don’t work out. That’s what makes this team so vulnerable to collapse – they live in an erratic, consequence-free environment. No matter how bad they are, no one’s ever going to say it out loud.

Under current management, the club’s defining characteristic is paranoia. Everyone’s out to get them. Skewing things. Asking when all this big talk will be transformed into results. Every excuse starts with some version of “I know what people are saying …,” like what people are saying is wildly out of line with reality. Which it isn’t.

Few organizations succeed when this disconnect – between what they are and what they want to talk you into believing they are – is so wide. Usually, winners win, and winners don’t need to keep telling you how they’re winners. The standings do that for them.

The Jays say they are winners, though they are not. Once again, Toronto is left wondering when, if ever, telling will become showing.