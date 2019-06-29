 Skip to main content

Sports Justin Meram nets pair as Atlanta United tops Montreal Impact 2-1

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Justin Meram nets pair as Atlanta United tops Montreal Impact 2-1

Atlanta
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Atlanta United forward Justin Meram (right) shoots and scores a goal against the Montreal Impact during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Justin Meram scored his first two goals for Atlanta United, netting the winner in the 83rd minute, in a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Meram, who was acquired in a trade with Columbus in early May, was a step off the line when Brek Shea put a touch along the end line on a loose ball that ended on Meram’s foot. The play started as a corner kick and a header sent the ball toward the goal, where a sliding Shea got his foot on it.

Meram got his 40th career goal in the 35th minute when he bent a rocket from outside the box into the far top corner. Atlanta (9-6-2) is 9-3-0 when scoring first.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal (8-8-3), which missed a chance to move into first place in the Eastern Conference, tied it early in the second half. Zakaria Diallo was standing in the box when Harry Novillo sent a low, hard shot toward the corner. Diallo redirected the ball with his knee for his second goal. The Impact only had five shots and that was the only one on target.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter